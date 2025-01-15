Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United face a battle in signing one of Chris Wilder’s summer transfer targets.

Sheffield United are now in a four-way scrap for Tom Cannon after reports emerged of fresh interest from two teams - one of whom play in the Premier League.

Speculation surrounding the future of Cannon kicked into overdrive on Wednesday, following confirmation parent club Leicester City had recalled him from a season-long loan spell at Stoke City. The 22-year-old scored nine goals in 22 league games for the Championship strugglers, form that has piqued the interest of several clubs further up the table.

Among them are United, who reignited summer interest once it became clear Wilder wanted a new striker this month. The ongoing takeover saga proved to be an issue over the summer but not anymore, with widespread reports naming them as one of a growing list of possible suitors.

Cannon transfer latest

And that list has grown once again with the Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel reporting that Burnley have ‘entered the race’ for Cannon, with Scott Parker equally keen to add goals as he looks to win promotion. Interestingly, Premier League strugglers Everton are also said to be ‘in the hunt’ alongside United and regularly linked Sunderland.

Cannon was born in Aintree and is a product of Everton’s academy, where he spent 10 years rising through the ranks before a £7million move to Leicester in the summer of 2023. But the Toffees are enduring another tough season in front of goal and after replacing Sean Dyche with David Moyes in the dugout, could look to bring their prospect back to Goodison Park.

Burnley’s desire for a No.9 has emerged amid growing frustration over their lack of attacking threat at present. The Clarets boast an incredible defensive record - conceding just nine times in 26 games - but a tally of 31 goals is lower than everyone else inside the top six.

Bids submitted

Mokbel adds that bids ‘around £10m’ have been put forward, although more specific reports elsewhere suggest an even higher price-tag. Journalist Alan Nixon claimed on Wednesday that Sunderland were willing to commit to a £13m purchase in the summer, should they be promoted following a six-month loan spell.

The Star understands United, who reportedly offered around £7m initially, can match that total value, albeit with a lower upfront fee coupled with some add-ons. Nixon later suggested the Blades could offer an initial £10m with £3m extras, adding that Leicester could well accept both offers before letting Cannon decide on his own future.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley or Everton will also be willing to match those offers, or indeed improve on them, but the growing level of interest could well encourage Leicester to get a bidding war going - something that won’t suit United. Despite the new owners, shrewd spending remains an important consideration at Bramall Lane.

That much is evident when it comes to their ongoing pursuit of Ben Brereton Diaz with the Star’s understanding being that Southampton will try to create an auction for their out-of-favour forward. Sunderland and another of the Chile international’s former clubs, Blackburn Rovers, are also thought to be interested.