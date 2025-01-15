Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United are believed to have lodged a formal offer for the striker.

Leicester City have confirmed their decision to recall Tom Cannon from his loan spell at Stoke amid growing interest from Sheffield United.

Speculation over the future of Cannon has intensified in recent weeks, with the striker emerging as a January target for several Championship clubs after scoring 11 goals in 25 games at Stoke. United were keen on the 22-year-old throughout the summer but he fell through their grasp amid an ongoing takeover saga.

That takeover is now complete and interest in Cannon reignited going into January, with the likes of Sunderland and West Brom also thought to be keen. Football Insider reported earlier this week that a ‘formal’ £7million bid had been lodged by Bramall Lane chiefs and Cannon’s parent club Leicester have now confirmed their decision to cut their loanee’s Stoke spell short.

A statement released on Wednesday morning read: “Striker Tom Cannon has returned to Leicester City after being recalled from his loan spell with Sky Bet Championship side Stoke City. The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international scored 11 times in 25 appearances for the Potters during his time at the Bet 365 Stadium, including four goals in a 6-1 win over Portsmouth.”

That development will only add fuel to the fire as reports of Championship-wide interest continue to emerge. Cannon was settled at the Bet 365 Stadium and so his recall would suggest another move is in the pipeline. Foxes manager Ruud van Nistelrooy admitted earlier this week a decision needed to be made on the Republic of Ireland international.

“He’s one on the list for us,” he admitted ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. “We keep a close eye on him. Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. It’s still a possibility [he stays at Stoke]. But we’re looking at what is best for his situation and what is best for the club.”

There is no mention of what Leicester plan to do with Cannon in the statement, but multiple reports have suggested they are open to a sale, so long as they can recoup the £7m they paid Everton for him back in 2023. And if reports of a bid worth that amount from United are to be true, then it might have proven the catalyst for his recall.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is known to be keen on signing a striker this month and interest in Cannon isn’t thought to impact the club’s pursuit of Ben Brereton Diaz. Bramall Lane chiefs see the Chilean international, who spent the second half of last season in South Yorkshire, as a winger.