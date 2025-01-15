Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United are one of several Championship clubs interested in the striker.

The race for Tom Cannon kicked into gear on Wednesday after Leicester City confirmed their decision to recall him from Stoke. Nine goals in 22 league games was enough for Sheffield United to reignite summer interest, with Sunderland also eyeing a January move for the Republic of Ireland international.

A major sticking point was always parent club Leicester’s stance on Cannon but after news came of his return to the King Power Stadium, speculation over the 22-year-old’s future went into overdrive. Multiple reports have since detailed an ongoing battle between United and Sunderland, with the Star rounding up all the latest below.

United’s £7m ‘bid’

Suggestions of an offer from United actually surfaced before Leicester confirmed Cannon’s recall, with Football Insider reporting on Tuesday evening of a ‘formal’ £7million bid. They claimed the Foxes were keen to recoup the £7m they paid Everton for the striker back in 2023, with Chris Wilder’s Blades happy to offer up that opportunity.

Wilder was keen on Cannon throughout the summer but an ongoing takeover saga saw the striker slip through his grasp, eventually joining Stoke on loan. But new owners are now in at Bramall Lane and keen to give their manager the striker he wanted, with their bid seemingly enough to convince Leicester to take action.

Cannon recalled

Recent reports suggested Leicester had until Wednesday to activate a break clause in Cannon’s season-long loan and while the Star was told that deadline could be extended, there was no need. The Premier League club confirmed their decision to recall the striker and added further fuel to the fire surrounding their in-demand youngster.

A statement released on Wednesday morning read: “Striker Tom Cannon has returned to Leicester City after being recalled from his loan spell with Sky Bet Championship side Stoke City. The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international scored 11 times in 25 appearances for the Potters during his time at the Bet 365 Stadium, including four goals in a 6-1 win over Portsmouth.”

Sunderland’s £13m stance

United were frontrunners to land Cannon at that point but Sunderland quickly resurfaced with a bombshell offer. Journalist Alan Nixon reported via his Patreon page that the Black Cats were willing to almost double the offer from Bramall Lane, albeit through the insertion of a permanent clause.

He claimed Sunderland’s late offer was to take Cannon on loan for the rest of this season, with a £13m permanent option to be triggered if the Black Cats win promotion. Leicester are reportedly willing to accept that offer, plunging a move to South Yorkshire into serious doubt.

United respond

But shortly after breaking news of Sunderland’s bid, Nixon then reported that United were ready to match it - albeit via a slightly different structure, something the Star’s Danny Hall echoed via a post on X. The Blades’ offer is thought to be almost identical, although their £13m is split into a £10m upfront fee plus £3m of add-ons.

Nixon reports that Leicester are now willing to accept offers from both United and Sunderland, effectively leaving it up to Cannon to decide where he wants to go. Bramall Lane chiefs are reportedly prepared to offer the striker a ‘lucrative contract’ which could be more than Sunderland can put forward.