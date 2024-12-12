Boss outlines where Sheffield United have promotion edge over Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley after Millwall show of character

As a man who has taken points from three of Sheffield United’s immediate promotion rivals already this season, Neil Harris appears perfectly placed to assess the Blades’ standing in the race for the Premier League. And after United spoiled his Den farewell with a statement victory on Wednesday night, the Millwall legend insists that Chris Wilder’s side have the edge over Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley.

“All the top sides have top players,” Harris told The Star after Rhian Brewster’s first-half goal sealed victory for the Blades and sent them back above Leeds at the top of the Championship table. “The difference is that Sheffield United have real experience in a leader and top, top bloke in Chris Wilder. And a successful manager, which is a big help.

“They can do both ends of the pitch. At the top end of the pitch, they're free-flowing and quality. Back end, they're really aggressive and defend their box. That's what gives them I think the slight edge on everybody else in the division. And, they're bloody good on set plays.”

Both Leeds and Burnley have lost at the Den this season while Harris’ side earned a point from Sunderland with a 93rd minute equaliser, with the manager believing his side did enough against the Black Cats to earn all three. United travelled to south London with a similar target on their backs but ground out another vital three points with a display based more on industry than invention, but which got the job done.

“Sheffield United have got some really good players and controlled the ball really well,” Harris added. “I thought we were the most dangerous team throughout the 90 minutes but that's the difference, and that's why teams like Leeds and Burnley and Middlesbrough are top sides. At the top end of the pitch, it makes a difference.

“Ultimately, that's where games are won and lost in both boxes. And we just didn't have the killer instinct or the quality to find that moment. We did against Leeds, we did against Burnley, and we should have beat Sunderland. So we have had it here. Just tonight, we didn't.”