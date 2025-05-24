Sheffield United face Sunderland in the Championship play-off final at Wembley this afternoon.

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff believes Sheffield United’s attacking threat can be a deciding factor in their bid to see off Sunderland in the Championship play-off final and secure a return to the Premier League.

The Blades have found the net in their last seven games and ten different players have found the net during that time. Their strength in depth in the final third was shown during their 6-0 aggregate win over Bristol City in the play-off semi-final as five Blades stars found the net over the two legs, with substitute Callum O’Hare coming off the bench to score at Ashton Gate and Bramall Lane.

With hours to go until kick-off, McAnuff assessed what tactical stance Chris Wilder could take at Wembley this afternoon and pointed to two Blades stars that could make a difference as their side look to secure promotion into the Premier League.

When asked what could swing the final in the Blades favour, the former Watford and Crystal Palace winger told Sky Sports: “They’ve got goals. Kieffer Moore has a big presence in their semi-final. It will be really interesting to see who he (Wilder) goes with alongside him. Does he go 4-4-2? Tyrese Campbell, I would think would come back into that role with a bit of pace to go in behind, (they have) lots of talent. Then you’ve got Callum O’Hare to come off the bench as he did in the semi-final, so I think goals and ability all over the pitch from Sheffield United’s point of view - and they’ll be hoping for a bit more of that today.”

“I’ve got to go for them”

Clinton Morrison (Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire) | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

McAnuff also disagreed with former Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison after he predicted the Blades would suffer a second consecutive defeat against the Black Cats and would fall short in their bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Morrison told Sky Sports: “Sheffield United are favourites, of course they are favourites. I know their fans don’t like me but may the best teams win. Sunderland have been outstanding, they were outstanding against Coventry, Coventry were the better team. It’s a tight game because Sunderland are nice and solid and play on the counter. Who do I think is going to win? Sunderland.”

However, McAnuff disagreed with the former Owls striker and pointed to the Blades ‘strength and ability’ from the bench as a reason for his backing for the Blades.

“I’ve just got to go for Sheffield United with their depth and their strength and ability to come off the bench. I’ve got to go for them.”