Sheffield United’s play-off preparation plans as Chris Wilder makes welcome pledge ahead of Sunderland final

Chris Wilder has promised Sheffield United supporters that his side “could not have prepared any better” for Saturday’s play-off final against Sunderland, with the Blades boss given even more confidence by the number of big-moment players he has at his disposal. The Blades and the Black Cats go head-to-head at Wembley with a place in next season’s Premier League at stake.

United have had a lengthy gap between their comfortable semi-final victory over Bristol City and the showpiece event, but the emphasis has been on making the preparation as normal as possible. Boss Wilder joined Callum O’Hare and Michael Cooper on press conference duty on Tuesday before a Wednesday day off and two final training sessions ahead of travelling down to London for a short, pre-match Wembley trip.

For many members of Wilder’s squad, it is not a first experience of the national stadium. The likes of Rob Holding, Harrison Burrows and Hamza Choudhury have won trophies there in the past, while Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare both scored at Wembley during their time with Coventry City.

“I haven't had to manage them at all, said Wilder of his players. “They're focused. We're always looking and getting the feel right. I know it’s been said by a lot of people, but there's a load of energy around this football club at the moment and we have to take that into Saturday.

“But now we have to get the preparation right. We have to get the detail right. That's really important. As I've said, it’s one of my old favourites and I should imagine the players are little bit bored of me saying it. Everybody to win, but some want to win more than others and it's how you prepare for these situations.

“Physically, we're in a great place from an availability point of view. Tactically, we've got to find a way to get the job done, to execute the game plan. Technically, we've got really good players, that's the good thing about it. I've got a real good group of players, who can produce big moments. Who can keep clean sheets, who can play on the big stage and in the big occasions.

“And the mentality has been really consistent. So I'm enjoying watching the players. I'm liking where they're at, at the moment. There's no guarantees, of course, but I don't think we could have prepared any better. We're ready.”

In terms of travel, the build-up to Saturday mirrors a regular London game for the Blades group. “We've got the opportunity of having a quick walk around Wembley Stadium,” added Wilder. “It'll be a five or ten-minute walk.

“We have had that opportunity given to us and we'll take it. And then we'll be back in to rest and prepare for hopefully an incredible afternoon of Championship football.”