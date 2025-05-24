Live

Sheffield United v Sunderland LIVE: Chris Wilder's reaction and more as Blades' Wembley woes extend

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 24th May 2025, 12:24 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 13:16 BST

Sheffield United are out to end their Wembley hoodoo and return to the Premier League as they take on Sunderland this afternoon.

It’s a huge chance to return to the top-flight for Chris Wilder and his Blades after what was an impressive campaign in the Championship that saw them achieve 90 points - however 100-point Leeds United and Burnley meant that they’d need the play-offs to get the job done.

Two tremendous performances against Bristol City secured a 6-0 aggregate victory in the semifinals, and now here we are, ready to roll in London against a Black Cats side just as eager for victory...

Follow along on our live blog below:

Sheffield United v Sunderland LIVE: Build up, team news and more as Blades descend on Wembley

Key Events

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 19:19 BST

What Wilder thought of that VAR call...

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 19:12 BST

Video footage of the Blades boss

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 18:48 BST

Chris Wilder's reaction

Here’s what the United boss had to say after today’s Blades disappointment:

'Tough to take': Wilder's Blades admission after Sunderland heartbreak

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 17:23 BST

Do you agree with these?

Our Blades ratings

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 17:08 BST

All over. Devastating.

The whistle goes, and it's devastation for Sheffield United as their Wembley hoodoo continues...2-1 it ends after Sunderland's second half comeback, and the Blades will sadly remain in the Championship.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 17:01 BSTUpdated 17:02 BST

Heartbreak

Watson scores. Sunderland lead in injury time. Heartbreak for United.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:56 BSTUpdated 16:56 BST

Two more Blades changes

Peck makes way, as does Brereton-Diaz - who didn’t come on long ago himself.

Davies and Cannon come on for United. Seven minutes added.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:49 BSTUpdated 16:54 BST

Not at all what United wanted to see

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:42 BST

Sunderland are level

Moments after missing a big chance of their own, United concede. Mayenda finishes from close range, and it’s 1-1.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:39 BST

Hamer makes way

He comes off after picking up that knock, Diaz takes his place.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:36 BST

Hopefully nothing serious

Hamer is down receiving treatment.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:35 BST

It's still 1-0 - somehow!

Brooks with a massive chance after a horrible defensive mix-up from Sunderland. Patterson with a good save in the end, but that was so close to being two.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:30 BST

First changes for the Blades

O’Hare and Brooks come on with just over an hour played, Campbell and Brewster have run their race at Wembley.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:19 BST

Sunderland having a spell

The Black Cats have started the second half much stronger here at Wembley, and the Blades are having to weather the storm a little. It’s opened up more.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:11 BST

And we're back underway

Sunderland get the second half started.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:08 BST

The right call?

“Yes, I think so. We watched it and he affects Patterson’s ability to dive so he can’t see the ball, he gets in the way and if he wants to dive and make an attempt to save it, he’s in the way. I think it’s the right decision.”

- Russell Martin

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 15:56 BST

😅

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 15:56 BST

Half time

The Blades lead a the break thanks to a lovely Tyrese Campbell goal. It could’ve been two, but Harrison Burrow’s goal was disallowed. So far, so good.

