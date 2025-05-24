Sheffield United v Sunderland LIVE: Chris Wilder's reaction and more as Blades' Wembley woes extend
It’s a huge chance to return to the top-flight for Chris Wilder and his Blades after what was an impressive campaign in the Championship that saw them achieve 90 points - however 100-point Leeds United and Burnley meant that they’d need the play-offs to get the job done.
Two tremendous performances against Bristol City secured a 6-0 aggregate victory in the semifinals, and now here we are, ready to roll in London against a Black Cats side just as eager for victory...
Sheffield United v Sunderland LIVE: Build up, team news and more as Blades descend on Wembley
What Wilder thought of that VAR call...
Video footage of the Blades boss
Chris Wilder's reaction
Here’s what the United boss had to say after today’s Blades disappointment:
All over. Devastating.
The whistle goes, and it's devastation for Sheffield United as their Wembley hoodoo continues...2-1 it ends after Sunderland's second half comeback, and the Blades will sadly remain in the Championship.
Two more Blades changes
Peck makes way, as does Brereton-Diaz - who didn’t come on long ago himself.
Davies and Cannon come on for United. Seven minutes added.
Not at all what United wanted to see
Sunderland are level
Moments after missing a big chance of their own, United concede. Mayenda finishes from close range, and it’s 1-1.
Hamer makes way
He comes off after picking up that knock, Diaz takes his place.
Hopefully nothing serious
Hamer is down receiving treatment.
It's still 1-0 - somehow!
Brooks with a massive chance after a horrible defensive mix-up from Sunderland. Patterson with a good save in the end, but that was so close to being two.
First changes for the Blades
O’Hare and Brooks come on with just over an hour played, Campbell and Brewster have run their race at Wembley.
Sunderland having a spell
The Black Cats have started the second half much stronger here at Wembley, and the Blades are having to weather the storm a little. It’s opened up more.
And we're back underway
Sunderland get the second half started.
The right call?
“Yes, I think so. We watched it and he affects Patterson’s ability to dive so he can’t see the ball, he gets in the way and if he wants to dive and make an attempt to save it, he’s in the way. I think it’s the right decision.”
- Russell Martin
Half time
The Blades lead a the break thanks to a lovely Tyrese Campbell goal. It could’ve been two, but Harrison Burrow’s goal was disallowed. So far, so good.
