Sheffield United are out to end their Wembley hoodoo and return to the Premier League as they take on Sunderland this afternoon.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a huge chance to return to the top-flight for Chris Wilder and his Blades after what was an impressive campaign in the Championship that saw them achieve 90 points - however 100-point Leeds United and Burnley meant that they’d need the play-offs to get the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two tremendous performances against Bristol City secured a 6-0 aggregate victory in the semifinals, and now here we are, ready to roll in London against a Black Cats side just as eager for victory...