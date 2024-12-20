The Blades will hope to keep their spot at the top of the table this weekend.

Sheffield United extended their unbeaten Championship run to 10 games during their latest outing, which saw them secure a 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle. The Blades have established themselves as league leaders, wedging a three-point cushion between them and Leeds United in second.

Previous table-toppers Sunderland have also slipped down into fourth — their 1-0 defeat to United playing a significant role in their slight decline. The Black Cats have picked up just three wins in their last 10 matches, and went on a frustrating run of six outings without a win. This unwanted streak included the loss at Bramall Lane, as well as three 0-0 draws.

With just three games left of 2024, the heat at the top of the table is steadily increasing. Sheffield United will face Cardiff City, Burnley and West Brom before the new year. Their last fixture before Christmas will be a visit to the Cardiff City Stadium to take on the struggling Bluebirds.

Omer Riza’s side are currently hovering just one point above the relegation zone and have not registered a win in their last seven matches. If Cardiff cannot come away with a result this weekend, they risk slipping into the bottom three as Hull City, Plymouth and Portsmouth all eye a way out of the danger spots.

Both sides have a lot at stake ahead of their Saturday clash and the officials taking charge of the fixture have been confirmed by the EFL.

Who is the referee for Sheffield United vs Cardiff City?

Darren Bond will take charge of the Blades’ match this weekend, supported by assistants Scott Ledger and Matthew Wilkes, and fourth official Gavin Ward.

Bond’s last two matches saw him on Premier League duty but his last outing in the Championship was the 2-2 draw between United and Coventry last month. Bond handed out seven cards during that match, including a red card for Anel Ahmedhodzic after his clash with Norman Bassette.

Wilder confirms Blades injury blow

Sheffield United will be without top scorer Tyrese Campbell for this weekend’s trip to Wales. He has already missed the last two Championship fixtures.

“Ty is not going to be available for the weekend, so that's a blow for us,” Wilder confirmed. “But as we have done over the last couple of months when we've had injuries, we've dealt with them pretty well and we'll have to do that. I'm not going to be a manager who sits here talking about injuries.

“They're part and parcel of the game. The ones we don't like are the ones we could have done something about. That was just unfortunate., Ty will work extremely hard and hopefully get himself back for the Burnley/West Brom/Sunderland trilogy we've got coming up.”