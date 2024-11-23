Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Suspension blow for Sheffield United ahead of Sunderland clash

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have suffered a big suspension blow for their upcoming games as defender Anel Ahmedhodzic was sent off during this afternoon’s clash with Coventry City. The Bosnian saw red in the first half after clashing with Normal Bassette, with the two enjoying a real running battle throughout the first half.

But its flashpoint came just before the break when Bassette fouled Ahmedhodzic, giving him a little volley of abuse as the defender lay on the deck before he sprung up and pushed Bassette in the throat. Ref Darren Bond gave himself some thinking time before brandishing the red card to the defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If as expected it is a violent conduct red card then Ahmedhodzic will miss the next three games, including next Friday’s clash with fellow pace-setters Sunderland at Bramall Lane. Skipper Jack Robinson is in line to replace him but it is another availability blow for Chris Wilder just days after confirmation that Oliver Arblaster has ruptured his ACL and will miss months.