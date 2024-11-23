Sheffield United suffer huge suspension blow ahead of key Sunderland clash as key man sees red v Coventry City
Sheffield United have suffered a big suspension blow for their upcoming games as defender Anel Ahmedhodzic was sent off during this afternoon’s clash with Coventry City. The Bosnian saw red in the first half after clashing with Normal Bassette, with the two enjoying a real running battle throughout the first half.
But its flashpoint came just before the break when Bassette fouled Ahmedhodzic, giving him a little volley of abuse as the defender lay on the deck before he sprung up and pushed Bassette in the throat. Ref Darren Bond gave himself some thinking time before brandishing the red card to the defender.
If as expected it is a violent conduct red card then Ahmedhodzic will miss the next three games, including next Friday’s clash with fellow pace-setters Sunderland at Bramall Lane. Skipper Jack Robinson is in line to replace him but it is another availability blow for Chris Wilder just days after confirmation that Oliver Arblaster has ruptured his ACL and will miss months.
