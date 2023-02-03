News you can trust since 1887
How prospective Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi's net worth compares to mega-rich Sunderland, Stoke, West Brom and rest of Championship - gallery

Sheffield United’s prospective new owner has finally been unmasked, months after seeing an offer accepted for the Blades, with The Times claiming Dozy Mmobuosi is the man close to taking control of Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Mmobuosi was described in the outlet as a “billionaire”, with his company specialising in the telecommunications, remittance, healthcare, and agriculture sectors all across the globe.

Mmobuosi’s identity being leaked saw fans turn to Google in their thousands to discover more about him, with one question asked more often than any other – how much cash has he got?

$7bn owner Dozy Mmobuosi profiled after being unmasked as would-be United owner

Although his exact net worth is not known, his Tingo International Holdings company is said to be worth £7bn – leaving Blades dreaming of a mega-rich investor taking charge of their club.

But how does that reported net worth compare in the Championship, a division where a fair few clubs are also owned by remarkably well-off individuals? With the data publicly available, either of individuals or their companies, we had a look, in reverse order ...

1. SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: A general view inside the ground prior to the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Fulham at Bramall Lane on October 18, 2020 in Sheffield, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

Sheffield United are reportedly close to being taken over by a Nigerian businessman: Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images

Photo: Pool

Photo Sales

2. Hull City

Turkish television personality and producer Acun Ilicali is thought to have a net worth of $100 million

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. Watford

Gino Pozzo's net worth is thought to be around £100m

Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales

4. Millwall

Millwall's John Berylson and Richard Smith are thought to be worth over £150m

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
