How prospective Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi's net worth compares to mega-rich Sunderland, Stoke, West Brom and rest of Championship - gallery
Sheffield United’s prospective new owner has finally been unmasked, months after seeing an offer accepted for the Blades, with The Times claiming Dozy Mmobuosi is the man close to taking control of Bramall Lane.
Mmobuosi was described in the outlet as a “billionaire”, with his company specialising in the telecommunications, remittance, healthcare, and agriculture sectors all across the globe.
Mmobuosi’s identity being leaked saw fans turn to Google in their thousands to discover more about him, with one question asked more often than any other – how much cash has he got?
Although his exact net worth is not known, his Tingo International Holdings company is said to be worth £7bn – leaving Blades dreaming of a mega-rich investor taking charge of their club.
But how does that reported net worth compare in the Championship, a division where a fair few clubs are also owned by remarkably well-off individuals? With the data publicly available, either of individuals or their companies, we had a look, in reverse order ...