Sheffield United face Man City stars blow as FA Cup semi rules clarified

Blades booked their place in last four of the FA Cup by beating Blackburn Rovers 3-2

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 16:28 GMT

Sheffield United suffered a huge blow this afternoon after being paired with Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final opponents towards the end of this month.

The Blades beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in a dramatic quarter-final tie and will play City at Wembley next month. That is a huge blow for the Blades with loan stars James McAtee and Tommy Doyle set to miss out against their parent club.

Doyle scored the goal that took the Blades to Wembley, a long-range stunner in the dying minutes of the Blades’ 3-2 win.

Although boss Paul Heckingbottom raised hopes that the pair may be able to play in his post-match interview - saying “It would have to be discussed, but it would complicate things” if the two teams were paired together - FA rules appear to suggest that the young City pair will have to watch from the sidelines at the national stadium.

In section 15 of the FA Cup rules, provisions concerning players, rule J concerns temporary transfers and section IV states: “The Association will not give permission for players on loan or work experience to play against the lending Club.”

In the other semi-final, Manchester United or Fulham will face Brighton and Hove Albion.

Man City