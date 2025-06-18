"Disappointed" Chris Wilder breaks silence on Sheffield United exit with classy message after play-off pain

An “obviously disappointed” Chris Wilder has broken his silence on his Sheffield United exit with a classy farewell message. The boyhood Blade’s second spell in charge at Bramall Lane was officially brought to an end this evening, with a respectful United statement insisting that Wilder would “depart with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone connected with Sheffield United.”

Wilder’s legacy at United was already secure, after two promotions and a ninth-placed Premier League finish in his first spell, and he came agonisingly close to making that three last month when the Blades were 15 minutes from play-off glory, before a late fightback from Sunderland saw them instead claim their place in next season’s top flight.

That Wembley game turned out to be Wilder’s last, this time around at least, with speculation about his Lane future intensifying until a decision was taken earlier this week by the club’s owners, to go in a different direction.

In his departure announcement the COH Sports group admitted they “wish to place on record our thanks to Chris and his staff for their efforts whilst at the helm and will be extending their own appreciation in due course.” No.2 Alan Knill and coach Matt Prestridge follow Wilder out of the door, with uncertainty about the rest of his staff ahead of Ruben Selles’ appointment as his replacement.

In a message to Blades fans, Wilder said: “It is with great regret that my time at Sheffield United has come to an end. I’d like to thank Stephen Bettis and Prince Abdullah for bringing me back to the club and giving me the opportunity to rebuild the team and take this great club forward.

“I’d also like to thank all the staff at the club, everyone behind the scenes that you don’t often see, and, of course, the players who put in a monumental effort last season, it has been a pleasure working with you; your desire and commitment was unquestionable and I have no doubt you will have great success in the future.

“To the fans, I’m obviously disappointed to be leaving, particularly because we were so close to getting back to the Premier League. I’m a Sheffielder through and through, I love this club and this city and that feeling will never change.

“I depart with some cherished memories and feel proud to be talked about in the same manner that special Sheffield United managers are remembered – leading this team over 300 times will remain an incredible part of my life.

“This is a heartfelt thank you for all your support. Lastly, I’d like to wish Steven Rosen, Helmy Eltouky and the board all the very best moving forward. Up The Blades!”