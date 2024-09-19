Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What Derby County boss Paul Warne said about Sheffield United test and Chris Wilder ahead of Bramall Lane trip

Paul Warne, the Derby County boss, has “no doubt” that Sheffield United will enjoy a successful season this time around after warning his Rams side that they will have to be “at our very best for every minute of the game” to have a chance of a result at Bramall Lane this weekend. The charismatic former Rotherham United boss returns to South Yorkshire almost two years to the day since he moved to Pride Park, and will take charge of his 400th career game against the Blades.

Derby have started the season well themselves after winning automatic promotion back to the Championship last season while United have shaken off any fears of a hangover following their Premier League relegation with an unbeaten start in the league from their first five league games. They ended last weekend sixth in the early table and another three points could see them climb as high as third, depending on results elsewhere.

There is a fresh feel about the Blades after last season’s struggle, helped by a remarkable turnover of players in the summer and a new style of play. And Warne said: “When you go down from the Premier League, everything's down in the dumps. As soon as the season finishes, it is the dawn of the new campaign and before you know it pre-season has started. When the transfer window opens and you're able to manoeuvre and move things and let some people go, it helps.

“They've made brilliant signings so far, and it doesn't surprise me that they're doing so well. I love Alan Knill on their coaching staff and also Chris Wilder. They are really good people and have done excellent jobs throughout their careers. They had unbridled success in their first spell there and the fact that they've gone back to Sheffield United and started the season so well doesn't surprise any of us.

“They've got a really good team, but they're really well coached and you have to have them both to have success. They'll no doubt have a successful season, but these are the games that we want to play in.”

Derby travel to United eighth in the table and level on points with Wilder’s men, but have lost their two away games so far in the league and also went out of the League Cup last month at Barrow on penalties. “Whether we were good away from home last year or not, that's the past now,” Warne added. “I always like to look forward and this is a game that I would love to play in. I did play at Bramall Lane a few times in my career and it has always had an amazing atmosphere. It's a match that we want to perform in.

I thought we performed well at Watford a few weeks ago [in a 2-1 defeat] but I didn't think we performed well enough in the entirety at Blackburn on the opening day [in a 4-2 loss]. This is another good test to see where we're at. We want to come away with something, that goes without saying. We'll have to be our very best for every minute of the game. I've got a lot of trust in this group, and it should be a good match. I know we're taking a good following, too.”