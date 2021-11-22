Defiant Slavisa Jokanovic issues Sheffield United promotion rallying cry ahead of Reading clash

The Blades travel to Reading tomorrow evening nine points shy of the play-offs in 17th position – and the hosts can leapfrog the Blades in the table with victory, despite being hit with a six-point deduction last week.

Already United are 20 points behind second-placed Bournemouth, as we approach the end of November – and the Blades need to piece together victories, and fast, if they are to stand any chance of making the play-offs.

But today, asked if he feels the promotion picture is already beyond his side, a defiant Jokanović insisted: “No. I believe completely differently. There is a huge number of games ahead of us and this is not the time to give up.

“We have to be positive, hide our weaknesses and show our strengths. I believe it’s still possible for us. There is no reason at this stage to give up and say we will prepare for next season.

“There is a huge amount of games ahead of us and our obligation is to fight. We believe it’s possible. In realistic situation, we are 17th in the table and a lot of teams are ahead of us at the moment.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage