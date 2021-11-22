Wes Foderingham set for extended Sheffield United audition after boss reveals Robin Olsen injury extent

Olsen missed Saturday’s goalless draw with Coventry City with a side complaint, reporting the injury after returning to United’s training ground last week.

“Robin is still recovering from some muscle/ribs problem and will not be available,” Jokanović confirmed ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Reading.

“He will be out for one or two weeks, we can’t say for sure now.”

With United scheduled to face Bristol City on Sunday, after the Reading clash, Foderingham looks set to retain his place in goal for the foreseeable future – and enhance his claim to keep the jersey when Olsen eventually returns.

Foderingham, who was solid against Coventry, is not getting carried away. Asked if the shirt was now his to lose, Foderingham admitted: “I wouldn’t say that.

“My job if I’m called upon is to do the best I can. Robin's injured at the moment, which means I have the job in the net, and if the manager wants to pick me after that, then that's his call.

“All I can do is play well when I get the chance and I feel like I've done that every time.”

Jokanović appeared to indicate that George Baldock and Lys Mousset would not be ready to return at Reading, revealing that the defender is still suffering from the illness that kept him out of the squad to face Coventry.