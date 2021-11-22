Wes Foderingham addresses his position in Sheffield United's starting XI after Robin Olsen injury

The former Rangers goalkeeper deuptised for the Swede in the goalless draw against City, after he returned from international duty with a side injury which kept him out of the clash with Mark Robins’ side.

Foderingham is expected to keep his place for tomorrow’s trip south to face Reading – but isn’t getting carried away in seeing himself as the Blades’ new first-choice goalkeeper.

Asked if the shirt was now his to lose, Foderingham admitted: “I wouldn’t say that.

“My job if I’m called upon is to do the best I can. Robin's injured at the moment, which means I have the job in the net, and if the manager wants to pick me after that, then that's his call.

“All I can do is play well when I get the chance and I feel like I've done that every time.”

Saturday was only Foderingham’s fifth appearance of the season, after leapfrogging Michael Verrips in the goalkeeping pecking order.

Slavisa Jokanovic manager of Sheffield United greets Wes Foderingham after the Coventry City draw: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Any time I'm given a chance I try and do my best,” the 30-year-old added, speaking ahead of the midweek trip to Reading.

“It is difficult when you're not playing. You come in for one game and then you're out for a couple of months, then you're back in.

“It's quite difficult to get into that rhythm, hopefully I'll have a chance to do that now. My job is to train well, make sure I'm prepared when I'm called upon and when I get the chance, put in good performances.

“Chances are limited in the goalkeeping position and everyone has a different mentality.

“Mine is always do my best and things will work out. I try to show what I can do in training and the manager I think sees my quality, so he has no issues putting me in the side.