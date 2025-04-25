Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke issues Sheffield United promotion verdict after pal Chris Wilder's "classy" Leeds United gesture

Daniel Farke hopes his pal Chris Wilder can join him and his Leeds United side in celebrating promotion to the Premier League this week after acknowledging a “classy” gesture from the Sheffield United boss this week. Monday’s defeat at Burnley saw United’s automatic promotion hopes officially extinguished but Wilder put his disappointment aside this week to congratulate Farke on leading Leeds into the top flight.

The two are close, despite a rocky start to their relationship when Farke was in charge of Norwich City, with Wilder also speaking to Patrick Bamford on the phone after the Leeds striker was filmed starting an X-rated chant aimed squarely in Wilder’s direction.

The Blades begin their preparations for the play-offs at Stoke City this evening and speaking earlier today, Farke revealed that the Bamford chant was not the reason for his own chat with Wilder. "It was just between Patrick and Chris," said the German. "They're long enough in the business to know sometimes emotions are running high.

"I'm full of respect for Chris and once he's successful, I'll give him a call and congratulate him. He called me straight away on Tuesday, I thought it was class to say congratulations. He showed real class and I appreciate this. Right now we're up. Fingers crossed for him and his boys they have something to celebrate."

Wilder admitted on Monday that he was “jealous” of the night ahead for Leeds and Burnley as they savoured automatic promotion at the end of a three-way tussle which the Blades took to the 44th game of the season. "We had a few drinks but I felt my age pretty soon," said Farke of the celebrations.

"I tried to survive and not be the first one going home, so I switched to water. And then after a few had left, I thought: ‘Okay, it's not too embarrassing to go home early.’ I enjoyed the celebration.

“I think it's important once you achieve something really special with a club, in the history of the club, to celebrate it. It’s just the second promotion to the Premier League in the last 35 years, the first time in 35 years with supporters in the stadium, so you have to celebrate it.

“On Monday and also Tuesday the celebration was ongoing. Wednesday was a day off anyway. Yesterday was an additional day off to recreate and rest a bit. From today back to work. It was necessary for the players to enjoy this moment and right now we're back to work with more than enough time to be ready for Monday evening again."