Chris Wilder is expected to make some changes to his Sheffield United side against Stoke City tomorrow, to guard against physical and mental fatigue - even if he insists he will not rip it apart completely. The Blades are looking to rediscover some rhythm ahead of the play-offs, but are also mindful of a few issues carried by some of their players.

Wilder has also set his side the challenge of beating the Blades’ club record for points in a Championship season, which stands at 91 points back in 2022/23. Two wins from the final two games will see United surpass that, before the next challenge of the play-offs.

Here’s the side we’d send out at Stoke - have we got it just about right or would you do anything differently?

