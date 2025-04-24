Sheffield United predicted XI v Stoke City as Chris Wilder contemplates changes ahead of play-offs - gallery

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 24th Apr 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United predicted XI v Stoke City as Chris Wilder contemplates changes ahead of play-offs

Chris Wilder is expected to make some changes to his Sheffield United side against Stoke City tomorrow, to guard against physical and mental fatigue - even if he insists he will not rip it apart completely. The Blades are looking to rediscover some rhythm ahead of the play-offs, but are also mindful of a few issues carried by some of their players.

Wilder has also set his side the challenge of beating the Blades’ club record for points in a Championship season, which stands at 91 points back in 2022/23. Two wins from the final two games will see United surpass that, before the next challenge of the play-offs.

Here’s the side we’d send out at Stoke - have we got it just about right or would you do anything differently?

Boss Wilder will take the chance to rest a few but I’d be amazed if that included his goalkeeper, given he’s also stated his desire to break the Championship points record for the Blades which they can only do with two wins from their last two

1. Michael Cooper

Boss Wilder will take the chance to rest a few but I’d be amazed if that included his goalkeeper, given he’s also stated his desire to break the Championship points record for the Blades which they can only do with two wins from their last two | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Hamza Choudhury has filled in admirably at right-back but Seriki offers so much more in an attacking sense down the right hand side

2. Femi Seriki

Hamza Choudhury has filled in admirably at right-back but Seriki offers so much more in an attacking sense down the right hand side Photo: Ed Sykes

Wilder spoke in his pre-match press conference about some players being mentally fatigued and Ahmedhodžić’s challenge to give away a penalty at Burnley on Monday looked like one of a tired man

3. Rob Holding

Wilder spoke in his pre-match press conference about some players being mentally fatigued and Ahmedhodžić’s challenge to give away a penalty at Burnley on Monday looked like one of a tired man | Sportimage

Depending on his own fitness levels after a recent hamstring issue, Robinson could be another one who could do with a rest ahead of the play-offs

4. Jack Robinson

Depending on his own fitness levels after a recent hamstring issue, Robinson could be another one who could do with a rest ahead of the play-offs Photo: Andrew Yates

