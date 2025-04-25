Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder follows Jose Mourinho example after admission on Sheffield United future ahead of play-offs

In the heat of the moment, amid defeat at Burnley that officially ended Sheffield United’s automatic promotion hopes, the fact that the game was Chris Wilder’s 300th in charge of his boyhood club completely passed him by. That’s not to say it wasn’t meaningful; just that the Blades boss is in the habit of looking forward, rather than back.

And why wouldn’t he? What lies ahead is a chance to rewrite history at Bramall Lane, at a club that has perennially underachieved throughout its history and is yet to taste success in nine play-off attempts stretching back to the late 1980s. Today marks an unwelcome anniversary, exactly 100 years since the Blades last won a major trophy. What better way to end that hoodoo than another win at Wembley.

"It means a lot,” admitted Wilder ahead of this evening’s trip to Stoke City, “but it was pretty irrelevant, really. It got flagged up to me by Kev, our media guy. I didn’t really know where it was, and it got forgotten about pretty quickly.

“I watched a Jose Mourinho documentary recently, and he wants to win. Collecting trophies and medals and putting them on his mantelpiece is nothing, he just wants to win. And I just want to win, for my football club.”

Wilder’s legacy at Bramall Lane is already secured from his first spell in charge, added to his exploits here as a player. Getting the Blades up through the play-offs would, in many eyes, surpass anything he has achieved before. So, will he be around for another 300 games?

“I’m not sure about that,” he chuckled.. “I doubt it very much. It's incredibly punishing, incredibly tough and incredibly rewarding. Factoring everything in as a football manager, but my determination and enthusiasm is as big as it's ever been to achieve.

“We've felt it, we've lived it, we've worn it when we win - and we're always chasing that feeling. Whether it’s a game or a season. I’m always chasing that feeling and the feeling’s the same as it’s ever been. The club need to be chasing that feeling, always.

“We're still chasing it in, coming into these next three or four weeks. Personal accolades are always put aside for club success. One hundred per cent, always.”

Chris Wilder sets Sheffield United target ahead of Stoke City test

United face a Stoke City side reeling from a 6-0 spanking at the hands of Leeds United on Easter Monday, a result which sealed their place in the Premier League alongside Burnley after they beat United in the day’s late kick-off. The Potters are a golden example of how difficult it can be to escape the Championship’s clutches - no matter how much money is thrown at it.

“There's more examples of other clubs who have found it a struggle,” Wilder said, “but we're fighting we're punching and we back ourselves. But what I want is all the things I've talked about - I want us to be a winning football club.

“Regardless of the hurdles and the obstacles put in our way this season and what we've overcome. We've overcome the majority of them and we're going to have to overcome some more between now and hopefully the middle of May.”