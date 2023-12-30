Not many people will be backing Sheffield United to come away with a result against Man City on Saturday

Vinâcius Souza of Sheffield United (2R) challenges Kyle Walker of Manchester City during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sheffield United gave Manchester City a tough time when the sides met at Bramall Lane earlier in the season, when it took a cracker from Rodri in the 88th minute to secure a win for the champions.

And back when Chris Wilder was first in charge of United, battles with City were always tight affairs. However, there won't be too many who think United will upset the odds this time around as bottom of the table Blades travel to fourth-placed City.

That's certainly the case for two Premier League pundits, both of whom are expecting a very comfortable victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

"Manchester City win, period," said Paul Merson in his Sportskeeda column. "It's only going to be a question of how many goals they score in front of their home fans and it could get ugly for Sheffield United as they are coming on the back of a shocking defeat to Luton Town at home. Two late own goals capped off a nightmare result for Chris Wilder's team, I think they'll get relegated.

In predicting a 4-0 win for the hosts, Merson added: "The champions got a great result against Everton as they came from behind to win 3-1. Arsenal and Liverpool would've licked their lips at half time after watching them go 1-0 down, but City showed exactly why they've won so many league titles over the years."

Meanwhile, former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton is also going for a home success, predicting a 3-0 victory for Guardiola's side.

"Sheffield United are bottom of the table but I think we've seen some improvement since Chris Wilder took charge at the start of December," he said in his BBC Sport Premier League Predictions column. "I am not sure it will do them much good at Etihad Stadium, though. Manchester City became world champions over Christmas but they had a decent festive period at home too, with their win at Everton and the teams above them dropping points