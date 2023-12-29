Man City v Sheffield United injury news as 11 out and 1 doubt

Sheffield United are now preparing for a huge clash with Manchester City after missing an opportunity to pick up a point or more against Luton Town . The Blades remain bottom of the table and seven points from safety, and they now have the unenvious task of taking on reigning champions City at the Etihad Stadium.

City also have the added motivation of moving level on points with second placed Arsenal with a win here, while the Blades have injuries and suspensions aplenty. With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest injury and suspension news surrounding both sides. Take a look below.