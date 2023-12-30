Sheffield United take on a Man City team at the Etihad on Saturday fresh from picking up their fifth trophy of 2023

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, kisses the UEFA Champions League trophy after the team's victory during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has praised the relentless nature of Man City and their quest for trophies, and compared them to some of the great English teams of the past.

Five trophies have been picked up in 2023 - the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, European Super Cup and the Club World Cup - and they are showing no signs of letting up under Pep Guardiola.

Wilder compared City to the great Liverpool teams of the 70s and 80s under Bob Paisley and Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United sides in the 90s and 2000s.

"They have five trophies, that's an incredible achievement," he said ahead of Saturday's match against the champions at the Etihad. "You don't get handed those. Their attitude, whatever it is, is an incredible attitude that everybody's got, from the playing staff to the manager. Obviously he sets that incredible example.

"It's the old Liverpool of the 80s and Man United, Liverpool under Paisley, they go again and put the medals in the drawer and they are off and at it again. Like Man United, we are not talking about what happened last year, we are not resting on that and it's the same at Man City. When you go through your different decades and different years in terms of who the top sides are, they have got to be ranked right up there if not the best."

Wilder went on to say that their success can't just be put down to the vast amount of money the club have to spend on players, compared to the majority of teams in Europe.

"There's different ways to play, there's not a right way or a wrong way and there's all different things you have to build into that," he added. "With the resources they have had the ability to get technically the best players in the world but still it's not getting the best players in the world and just chucking them out there and expecting them to go and do the business.