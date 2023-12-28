Chris Wilder must shuffle his Sheffield United pack at Manchester City this weekend as the Blades prepare to face the world champions with three key men unavailable. Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer are suspended after picking up their fifth bookings of the season against Luton on Boxing Day, while James McAtee is ineligible to face his parent club.

Wilder's options are boosted by the return of Jayden Bogle after suspension while Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies were also back in the squad on Boxing Day, but neither are fit enough to start at the Etihad against Pep Guardiola's superstars. There are also question marks over goalkeeper Wes Foderingham's place, after an error against Luton following unconvincing moments against Chelsea and Aston Villa before that.

With all that in mind, we tasked our man to step into Wilder's shoes and select the side he would send out against City. Do you agree, or what would you do differently?

1 . Wes Foderingham A lot of scrutiny on his place after his error against Luton, after question marks in games against Chelsea and Aston Villa before that but as Wilder said in the build-up this is not a time for knee-jerk reactions and I think Foderingham will keep his place - albeit with all eyes on him against the world champions Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle Available again after suspension and has been very impressive defensively since Wilder came in - an attribute which will be sorely tested against City's many threats Photo Sales

3 . George Baldock With Anel Ahmedhodzic suspended I'm plumping for Baldock at right centre-half to give some balance to the backline, otherwise left-footers Trusty and Robinson would make up United's central defensive partnership Photo Sales