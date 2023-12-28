Sheffield United predicted XI v Man City amid Wes Foderingham questions and key trio's absence: gallery
Chris Wilder facing selection dilemmas for Sheffield United's trip to Manchester City
Chris Wilder must shuffle his Sheffield United pack at Manchester City this weekend as the Blades prepare to face the world champions with three key men unavailable. Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer are suspended after picking up their fifth bookings of the season against Luton on Boxing Day, while James McAtee is ineligible to face his parent club.
Wilder's options are boosted by the return of Jayden Bogle after suspension while Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies were also back in the squad on Boxing Day, but neither are fit enough to start at the Etihad against Pep Guardiola's superstars. There are also question marks over goalkeeper Wes Foderingham's place, after an error against Luton following unconvincing moments against Chelsea and Aston Villa before that.
With all that in mind, we tasked our man to step into Wilder's shoes and select the side he would send out against City. Do you agree, or what would you do differently?