Sheffield United set to miss out on transfer target also fancied by Leeds United amid Nottingham Forest exit

One of the defenders on Sheffield United’s long list of targets this transfer window is finalising a move elsewhere, according to reports. Irish international Andrew Omobamidele was fancied by United if he got the green light to leave Nottingham Forest this month, but he is now closing in on a switch to France.

A report in French outlet L’Équipe suggests that RC Strasbourg have reached an agreement with Forest over the defender, who joined them back in the summer of 2023 from Norwich in an £11m move. United, as we revealed at the time, were interested in the centre-half at the time and reignited that after losing Harry Souttar to a season-ending Achilles’ injury.

Leeds United were also interested, with manager Daniel Farke having managed Omobamidele at Carrow Road, but he now appears to be bound for France while the Blades seek alternative options at centre-half. Strasbourg have links with Chelsea, owned by a consortium led by the Blues’ co-owner Todd Boehly, with former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior in charge.