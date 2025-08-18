Clarity on Sheffield United academy situation as another key figure's departure sparks further fan concern

Amid Sheffield United’s poor start to the new season following Ruben Selles’ appointment as Chris Wilder’s successor earlier this summer, a glut of depaturtures from the Blades academy has also set tongues wagging amongst the Bramall Lane fanbase. Former United striker Danny Cadamarteri announced he was leaving his role at Shirecliffe earlier this month.

The 45-year-old had held a role at United’s academy for five years, specialising in individual programmes for the last three. Cadamarteri followed his departure, one of a number of key men to move on from United including first-team masseurs and analysts, by announcing that Lee Tomlin, the former Bristol City and Cardiff City midfielder, had also left his role as an academy coach.

Cadamarteri also claimed that academy defensive specialist Tom Clarke had departed his role at Shirecliffe but The Star understands that to be premature. Clarke, formerly of Preston North End and Huddersfield Town in his playing days before transitioning to coaching, has been offered a job at another club but a decision is yet to be taken on whether it is accepted.

But the news has done little to calm the nerves amongst a United fanbase concerned about the future direction of their club following a change in direction from the ownership in the summer which saw Wilder leave his post as manager for the second time.

In an attempt to clear up the growing unrest his social media announcements had sparked, Cadamarteri posted on X last night: “Just for clarity, mine, Lee and Tom’s departure from the academy is in no way a result of anything relating to the new ownership or management of United.

“We have left for reasons not related to the owners or management ... we all wish the club success this season.”

Masseur Paul Evans, the former Brentford, Bradford City and Nottingham Forest midfielder, left the Blades on the eve of the new season while popular analyst Hayden Whiting said his goodbyes to Bramall Lane earlier this month after landing a job at a Premier League club. We understand that another United backroom staff member, Rob Rayner, has also been poached by a top-flight side.