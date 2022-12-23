Ciaran Clark is convinced that Sheffield United have the squad capable of returning to the Premier League this season as he looks to secure promotion from the Championship for the second time in his career.

Clark, on loan from Newcastle United for the season, helped the Magpies to the Championship title in 2016/17 and is on course to repeat the trick after helping United to second in the table at the halfway point of the season.

After an impressive start to life at United, Clark was restricted to a watching brief through injury but has returned to full fitness and started the last two games, victories over Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic.

"Injuries got in the way at the start," the 33-year-old said. "It was really frustrating when you come somewhere you want to get involved and be part of the squad.

"When you are injured you can't do that. You are stuck in the gym. It's a process and it's part of football, I am sure every player goes through that at some point. It's just about recovering right and trying to get fit and getting back involved with the team as soon as I could. I am glad I have managed to do that."

Clark had fallen down the pecking order at St. James’ Park following their Saudi-led takeover and was made available for loan, with the Magpies understood to still be paying a large proportion of his salary. He joined United in mid-July and is expected to make his eighth appearance in Blades colours on Boxing Day when they take on Coventry City at Bramall Lane.

Ciaran Clark of Sheffield United protests at Wigan Athletic: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"At the start of the season I had conversations with the manager and I was really interested," Clark added. "I was really looking forward to cracking on and getting going. I really believed the squad had what it took to be up there come the end of the season.

