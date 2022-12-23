After a long spell on the sidelines at Newcastle United, Ciaran Clark is relishing the opportunity to play consistent games at Sheffield United as the Blades look to continue their push for promotion in the second half of the campaign.

The experienced defender did not feature for his parent club after making a substitute appearance in victory away at Leeds on January 22 but remained professional throughout, admitting his focus was on training as hard as he can and refusing to criticise the Magpies, admitting he had spoken with manager Eddie Howe and “understood” the situation.

But the carrot of a game at the weekend that he will be involved in has been a welcome relief, after signing for the Blades on loan in the summer. A promising start to life at Bramall Lane was soon stunted by a frustrating injury but after returning to full fitness, Clark has started United’s last two games and looked comfortable at left centre-half in victories over Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic.

“I just tried to keep training as hard as possible and push myself every day,” said Clark of his time out of the team at St. James’ Park. “That's all I could do, and then wish the lads all the best at the weekend. They did well in the second half of last season but for me it was about training as hard as I could.

“Knowing this year was time to kick on and get back involved again. [To be involved again] is a good feeling. A feeling as a professional footballer you want, to be involved in games. I was aware of the circumstances at Newcastle and what was going on. I spoke to the manager and I was fine with that. I understood it. But it's great to be back involved again.”

During his time in the north east, Clark won promotion to the Premier League from this division in 2016/17 and sees similarities between that title-winning Magpies squad and his teammates at Bramall Lane, who go into Boxing Day’s clash at home to Coventry City second in the Championship table and looking to keep up the pressure on leaders Burnley.

Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark is no longer reduced to training through the week with no game to look forward to at the weekend: Lexy Ilsley/Sportimage

“It was similar,” Clark admitted. “There was a lot of ability and real competition throughout the entire squad. There are so many games so everyone will be needed. There was a big togetherness, which is here as well, Players, staff and fans as well. That's a big part of it, and that attitude. Everyone knows the quality of our squad, but it's about the attitude as well.

“There’s always pressure on you as a footballer but there’s a nice mix of experience, and fresh faces coming through as well. It's a good balance.”

Asked to put his finger on the secrets of promotion from this division, Clark said: “It's hard work and attitude, ability on the pitch, and luck as well. You need that in this league. There were a lot of times [at Newcastle] when we were down in games and got a lucky goal or a decision our way, and it turned it around. That's definitely a part of it as well.”