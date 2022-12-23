Paul Heckingbottom insists Sheffield United’s sole focus must be on facing Coventry City on Boxing Day after confirming “the wheels are turning” on a takeover of the Blades.

The United chief broke his silence on the takeover speculation in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s clash with City, who travel to Bramall Lane in renewed form after rising from the bottom of the table earlier this season.

Mark Robins’ side won the corresponding fixture between the two sides in the Midlands earlier this season and Heckingbottom said of the takeover talk: “The wheels are turning and that's it. It's not for me to get involved in, is it? Or for me to have any sort of say on it. All it would become for me is a distraction but I know there's an ongoing process.”

Will the takeover talk affect the January spending plans?

Heckingbottom added: “Yeah, it will have an impact on everything but I honestly don't know. Of course it has a bearing on it when you are in negotiations. I am not involved in it.

"Generally you are at a standstill until something is resolved one way or another. Obviously, which way it is resolved, one way or the other, will determine what we can do. Our focus has to be on Coventry City."

Heckingbottom on Coventry City

"On the pitch they have picked up after the start they had,” the United manager added. “They are a really good side. We have looked into them this week and we are preparing the best we can. It should be an interesting game.”

