Iliman Ndiaye has described his appearance at the World Cup this winter as “one of the biggest dreams of my life come true”.

The Sheffield United star was part of the Senegal side that reached the last 16 in Qatar before being knocked out by England, with Ndiaye winning three caps in the Middle East.

Appearing on the biggest footballing stage of all capped a remarkable rise for the 22-year-old, who only effectively turned professional just over a year ago after signing a new deal at Bramall Lane. He was subsequently handed a full league debut and has certainly made up for lost time since.

Ndiaye enters Boxing Day’s home clash against Coventry City at Bramall Lane looking for his 10th goal of the season and told the club’s official programme for that game: “It [the World Cup] was one of the biggest dreams of my life come true, it really was.

"It is something that can never be taken away from me and that is something special that obviously I'll always remember. To get called up to a World Cup and represent Senegal was huge, but to actually contribute to the team makes me so thankful for the opportunity. It was amazing, from receiving the call up at the training ground to playing against England in the last 16 tie.

"My dad came to Qatar, my missus and daughter were there with me too, and my mum and sisters were on the phone all the time wishing me good luck. All my family were so happy and proud as they knew it was a dream come true for me."

