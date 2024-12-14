Chris Wilder’s simple Sheffield United takeover message as long-running saga edges towards conclusion

Manager Chris Wilder has rejected suggestions that the long-running saga over the future ownership of Sheffield United could affect their promotion bid, insisting it has “nothing to do” with the players. The Blades are still facing uncertainty in the boardroom as a week that was seen as something of a make-or-break one draws to a close.

The hurdle standing between US businessman Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy and ownership of the Blades is one of a promotion bonus to current owner Prince Abdullah, with the Saudi royal seeking to increase the figure that he would be due if the Blades are successful in returning to the Premier League. The two parties have spent time of late negotiating that issue, with the clock ticking down towards a crucial January transfer window.

But the lack of breakthrough this week is not indicative of the deal breaking down, with The Star told that progress in negotiations has been made of late and that the deal is progressing all the time. The new owners are keen to be in situ in time for the January transfer window, having already pledged to back Wilder in the market when it opens for business next month.

The ownership saga has been running since at least the summer but has not affected United so far, as they climbed back to the top of the Championship table with Wednesday night’s victory at Millwall.

As it drags on, however, there have been fears amongst some sections of supporters that it may begin to cast a shadow over their on-field promotion bid. Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s clash against struggling Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane, however, Wilder revealed his simple response to that theory.

“It's got nothing to do with [the players],” he said. “Absolutely nothing. They've just got to get on with playing football. It's got something to do with me, a little bit, but not anyone else. Of course there are questions from the staff and people like that, but absolutely nothing to do with the players.

“Their job is to get on with it and play as well as they possibly can, which they are doing. Producing really good performances. Grinding it out when we have to, and playing well when we have to. So it's nothing to do with them at all.”

Rosen and Eltoukhy, the frontrunners of the COH Sports group set up in the summer to facilitate their bid for the Blades, have received EFL approval to take over the club and have long agreed a purchase price with Prince Abdullah, which has not changed. United’s impressive start to the season, however, coupled with the delays in the deal, led to the Prince’s camp informing COH of the bonus issue around the end of last month.