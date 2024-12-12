Sheffield United looking to repeat successful transfer trick as Chris Wilder makes “safety net” admission

When Sheffield United’s team news for their trip to West Bromwich Albion at the weekend dropped an hour before kick-off, there may have been a few intrigued looks amongst the Blades fans huddled together for warmth in the away end at a freezing Hawthorns. The Blades’ defensive options had been depleted by suspensions for Harry Souttar and Anel Ahmedhodzic, giving Femi Seriki another chance to impress.

Amongst the substitutes was a new name in the shape of Jamal Baptiste, the 21-year-old centre-half who only signed for the Blades earlier this season after a successful trial spell at Shirecliffe. The defender has previously represented West Ham United and Manchester City and initially joined up with United’s U21 squad, before the paucity of options at the back saw him promoted in the Midlands, keeping his place in the squad for Wednesday evening’s statement win at Millwall with Ahmedhodzic injured.

United have never been a side afraid of taking a punt on a young player who has reached the end of the road elsewhere, and it is an avenue that has paid dividends in the not-too-distant past. Recently the likes of David Brooks and Will Lankshear have earned United good money after joining from City and Arsenal respectively while going further back, the homegrown trio of Phil Jagielka (Everton), Nick Montgomery (Leeds United) and Michael Tonge (Manchester United) took the first steps of their formative careers away from United.

Baptiste has some way to go before he can even think about emulating their careers but his modest route to Bramall Lane doesn’t rule it out, either. “He had a good start to his career and just lost his way a little bit,” boss Chris Wilder said this week of Baptiste. “But this is part of us as a football club, to pick those players up. Like a Sydie Peck, who turns down a contract at Arsenal and wants to come here.

“I always go back to the David Brooks one, released by Man City as a young kid and even going way back, the Jagielkas and the Montgomerys and Tonges as well. I've always said that’s important, to dominate the area in terms of the young players. Have an eye out in other certain markets as well, and be that safety net for those players that do get released or do unfortunately have that situation where they don't find themselves with another pathway.

“If we think they're good enough to be with us, we pick them up, tidy them up a little bit and help them get themselves going. And hopefully Jamal will be one of those players that follow in the footsteps of the other boys that I talked about.”