Chris Wilder's classy Leeds United gesture as Daniel Farke makes Sheffield United promotion prediction

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke, the Leeds United boss, has backed Sheffield United for promotion to the Premier League this season after describing his opposite number Chris Wilder as “the best manager” the Blades could have. Farke was speaking after his side took another huge step towards the Championship title by beating the Blades 3-1 at Bramall Lane last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades came out of the traps quickly and took a deserved lead before Leeds gradually wrestled the momentum of the game, with two more late goals sealing victory against a promotion rival for the second time in the space of seven days. After Burnley’s victory over Wednesday on Friday night, they are now just two points behind the Blades in the table with 12 games of the season to play.

But Farke has seen enough from United to suggest they can join Leeds in the top-flight next season, after revealing a classy gesture from his opposite number with whom he enjoys a close personal relationship.

“We’ve had some tough games,” said Farke, when asked if United had run his team closer than any other this term. “We had some games we came away with just a point or maybe a loss, so it's difficult to say. What I have to say is that Chris is an outstanding manager. For me, he is the best manager Sheffield United can have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What he has done after a difficult relegation ... he has turned this team into a top team. We were playing exactly on the same level before the game and how they are always able to find a way to win tight games is outstanding. And that's due to his handwriting. His team has such resilience and fighting spirit and togetherness, totally due to Chris's unbelievable work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's always tough to see him in a game because it's so, so difficult to win against his sides. There are also times when we were on the other end, on the unlucky end. It's a joy then afterwards to have some time with him because of how he handled this situation. Today, he waited in the tunnel to congratulate each of our players and that was pure class.

“So credit for that, I think he's an outstanding manager and the best manager Sheffield United can have at this moment. He will definitely finish in a top position so I'm quite happy that this game is out of the way.”