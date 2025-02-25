Watch irate Sheffield United supporter confront Leeds United men as tensions boil over at Bramall Lane
Manager Daniel Farke played down its significance but for anyone inside Bramall Lane for Leeds United’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United last night, it had the feeling of a seismic moment in the Championship title race. The Blades led for most of the game before another Leeds late show saw them extend their lead at the top of the table.
Leeds fans came alive late in the game as goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe saw them edge closer to the Premier League and the emotion in the home sections of Bramall Lane was obvious as well on a tense evening between the two promotion rivals.
Footage from the Leeds end captured the aftermath of one of the Leeds goals, and saw a lone Blades fan run onto the perimeter of the pitch to share his frustration. Leeds security officer Martin Sykes is seen ushering his side’s substitutes away from the irate supporter, who then shares a few words with Sykes before returning to the south stand.
"Each and every point brings us closer to where we want to finish and you have to keep going in this league, you have to show consistency,” Farke said. “Of course, if you play against the best sides, last week Sunderland and today Sheffield United, if you win these games it's even better for the confidence, yes.
“But it's just three points. There's no reason to lose the ground under your feet. Stay humble, stay grounded. In this league the momentum can change very quickly. You never know what's going to happen and you always need a bit of luck."
The Blades attacked Leeds from the start and deservedly took the lead when Illan Meslier bizarrely parried Tyrese Campbell’s header into his net. But Firpo equalised with a thumping header and United couldn’t wrestle back the momentum, with Tanaka and then Piroe sealing the points for Leeds.
Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "It was a tight game. Congratulations to Dan and his Leeds team. They're a top side, so we had to produce a really top performance and we just fell a little bit short.
