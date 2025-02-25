Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Humility key for Sheffield United as Chris Wilder reacts to defeat against “top side” Leeds United

Chris Wilder admitted “humble” Sheffield United have got to take their cruel defeat to rivals Leeds United “on the chin” after the West Yorkshire side’s title bid took another big step forward at Bramall Lane. Leeds restored their seven-point advantage over third-placed Burnley with a 3-1 victory courtesy of another late show.

United led for the majority of the game after Illan Meslier’s bizarre own goal before goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe sparked jubilant scenes in the away end. United are now just two points ahead of third-placed Burnley with 12 games to go but Wilder said: “It was a tight game. Congrats to Dan and his Leeds United team, they're a top side so we had to produce a top performance and we just fell a bit short.

“We started off really well, we wanted to make it difficult for them, which we did, and deservedly got in front. We lost a bit of control towards the back end of the first half but they're top of the table for a reason and they've got some really good players. We said at half-time, we might have to suffer a bit here because they're chasing.

“We lost a little bit of control, I don't think we were negative in our approach but they're chucking people forward. The equaliser is the disappointing one for us, maybe we should maybe stop the cross and do better with Firpo.

“But to find a left-back in the area just shows you what they needed to do to get back into the game and I think we'd have all shaken hands on a draw about 89 minutes. To concede the second from a set-piece is particularly disappointing.”

United were excellent in the first half an hour or so as they took the game to their rivals and could have been further ahead before Meslier palmed Tyrese Campbell’s header, which rebounded off the post and looked to be rolling along the line, into his own net. But Leeds’ superior depth and quality eventually told, with United looking for a reaction this weekend when they travel to Queens Park Rangers.

“We've played on the front foot all season but sometimes you get pushed back by good players and good teams,” Wilder said. “I'm not going to be naive enough to have 70 percent possession. The data before, we were 3/1 at home, which is unheard of. The bookies set that up because of what Leeds United do to everyone else. They've swatted everyone else away but they didn't swat us away.

“I don't want any hard-luck stories in defeat because we're really disappointed we've not got a win. It was a tight game, and sometimes tight games are decided by defining moments and the momentum swung their way. If we'd have been a bit better on transition and counter-attack, when they're chucking men forward, maybe we'd have had an opportunity to get a second. But you've got to take it on the chin and be humble about it.”