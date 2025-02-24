Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Daniel Farke's Leeds United message after champions-elect's late show sees off "excellent" Sheffield United

Daniel Farke refused to claim victory in the Championship title race despite another remarkable late Leeds United show sending his side further clear at the top of the table. Leeds trailed to second-placed Sheffield United for the majority of the game before two late goals saw them run out 3-1 winners and put one foot in the Premier League.

The Blades dared to dream of going top of the table after taking an early lead through Illan Meslier’s bizarre own goal but they couldn’t hold out as Leeds upped their intensity, with goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe maintaining Leeds’ seven point advantage over third-placed Burnley.

Farke watched from the Bramall Lane stands as his side came back from behind to beat a promotion rival for the second time in the space of seven days and the German said afterwards: "I'm proud of the boys - this is one of the toughest places you can go and it was the worst possible start.

"The reaction the boys showed was outstanding. We were able to find not just another gear but another two or three. It was a tight win but a deserved one. It was a really good night for us and a priceless three points.

"Each and every point brings us closer to where we want to finish but you have to keep going. We're seven points clear of third before this round of matches and we are seven points clear now. In this league the momentum can change quickly and you can need some luck."

Farke was full of praise for “excellent, well structured and dangerous” United despite defeat causing some nerves amongst the fanbase, especially after Burnley beat their city rivals Wednesday on Friday night to close the gap. “It was a tight game against an excellent Sheffield United side, and a tight win,” Farke added.

“I think it was a deserved win because you could feel the momentum shift in our direction but against a tight opponent. Goals are always changing the momentum of the game so we had the lucky situation that we scored the goals in more or less the right moment. Of course it was a really good night for us and a priceless three points.”