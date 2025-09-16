Chris Wilder to deliver Sheffield United “home truths” as he looks to write latest chapter of Bramall Lane fairytale

Not for the first time in his managerial career, Chris Wilder has walked into Sheffield United at a time of strife. Back in 2016, the Blades were still reeling from the Nigel Adkins experience; when he returned in December 2023, United were floundering in the Premier League.

Volume three of the Wilder years, which began officially yesterday after the sacking of Ruben Sells at the weekend, is no less challenging. United this time around are again bottom of the table, albeit in a division below, and on the back of six straight defeats which brought an abrupt end to the Selles era.

Wilder’s first task, ahead of his latest homecoming this weekend against Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane, is restoring some confidence and belief into a group badly lacking in both at the minute. United’s owners spoke of reigniting a promotion push in their statement announcing Wilder’s return but the Blades have already fallen 13 points off the early leaders Middlesbrough, and nine off the play-offs.

That, though, won’t dissuade Wilder from believing he can still achieve something special this season - according to a man who knows him better than most. “Personally, I think he’ll go in there, and that [promotion] will be his target,” said defender Chris Basham, who made almost 400 appearances in his United career and the majority under Wilder.

“I don’t think his target is anything but that. I think he’ll definitely be pushing for play-offs. He’ll be hoping that as he’s got a great group of players there. On paper, they look fantastic, and I think that’ll be something that he’ll be hoping that he gets to grips with, first and foremost, straight away.

“There’s nothing better than Charlton at home, at Bramall Lane, and hopefully getting the players bouncing again. Because there has been that atmosphere, that vulnerability of: ‘What’s going to happen today?’ Whereas I think the fans and myself, we all know what’s going to happen when Chris Wilder’s in charge.”

Wilder took charge of United training yesterday, before his return was officially confirmed in the afternoon, with many recognisable faces from his second tenure which only ended 89 days earlier - and a few fresh ones recruited by Selles.

Asked what type of manager they will experience in Wilder, Basham told Radio Sheffield: “He’s hands-on. I think he tells it how it is. I think he’s truthful, and I think that’s what a lot of the lads need at the moment.

“I think they need somebody to be truthful. I’m not having a go at them, but they haven’t been individually anywhere near where they were last season. So there’s a lot of character building to happen, which he’s fantastically good at. There are a lot of home truths, which he’s brilliant at, and there’s also a togetherness that he builds.

“That’s why you get a team morale, you get a united team. You get somebody that’s part of the fans as well as part of the club. He wears that on his sleeve, and when he brings that there’s nothing better than a club that he supports.”