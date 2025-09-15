Chris Wilder's sensational Sheffield United return edges closer with big development after Ruben Selles sacking

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder’s return to Sheffield United has edged ever closer after the former Blades boss took a training session at Shirecliffe this morning. The Blades are looking for their latest manager after taking the decision to sack Ruben Selles yesterday.

As we revealed over the weekend, Wilder had been sounded out about the possibility of succeeding his successor, who replaced him at the helm earlier this summer. Wilder is understood to have responded positively to the SOS call, with United confirming their decision on Selles on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder is now widely expected to begin his third tenure as manager of his boyhood club, to add to two as a player, after returning to Shirecliffe this morning to oversee training in the absence of Selles.

Multiple sources have confirmed Wilder’s Shirecliffe return to The Star, with the expectation that he will be appointed before this weekend’s home clash with Charlton Athletic. His first task will be to restore some much-needed morale to a shell-shocked group that suffered six defeats from six competitive games under Spaniard Selles.