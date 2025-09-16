Chris Wilder set to address Sheffield United fans after latest homecoming amid backroom clarity

Chris Wilder will address Sheffield United supporters for the first time this afternoon since his third spell in charge of his boyhood club began this week. The 57-year-old has returned to Bramall Lane to succeed Ruben Selles, sacked after the Blades’ terrible start to the new campaign.

Wilder, as we revealed at the weekend, was sounded out on Friday night soon after United’s 5-0 hammering at the hands of Ipswich Town and subsequently agreed a contract until 2027, returning to United less than 90 days after making way for Selles.

The Blades’ COH Sports ownership group acknowleged their part to play in United’s early-season struggle, having appointed Selles, but spoke of Wilder’s “proven leadership and an unparalleled understanding of Sheffield United” in their decision to bring him back.

Wilder will face the media again as Blades boss this afternoon, with more clarity expected on the make up of his team at Bramall Lane. Coaches James Oliver-Pearce and Tobias Loveland have also left United alongside Selles, with Wilder expected to bring Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge back to United.

Micky Collins could play a key role in the new set-up, having been promoted from his role as U21s boss recently, while familiar faces such as head of recruitment Mikey Allen and chief scout Jamie Hoyland were in place when Wilder’s second tenure came to an abrupt end earlier this summer.

Morale at United had reached a new low on the back of Friday night but Wilder’s return has lifted the mood of a fanbase in an instant, with a rousing reception guaranteed for his latest homecoming against Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane this weekend.

His biggest task in the short-term will be breathing some fresh belief into a group of players who looked utterly demoralised by the latter stages of Selles’ reign, with several key men in last season’s promotion push looking shadows of themselves this time around.

United’s owners spoke of a promotion push in Wilder’s unveiling statement but they are some way off the automatic promotion pace already and mounting a Premier League challenge from here would be up there with Wilder’s best achievements since making the transition into management all those years ago.

But he will back himself to have an impact and will at least restore some identity to United’s side, which was badly missing during the Selles reign which saw United lose all six of their competitive games, scoring just twice.