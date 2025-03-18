Chris Holt on another derby win for Sheffield United against Sheffield Wednesday where the silly view of 'class' was once again on the post-match agenda

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was well thought through, perhaps even rehearsed - whether he'd admit to that or not - but certainly in the build-up to the latest Sheffield derby, Chris Wilder appeared more than prepared, when it had finished, to pour out his response to years and years of missives on his managerial ability and credibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an element of demanding some respect behind it, but it also felt a little like a line was being drawn in the sand.

Ever since he dragged United out of the 'Pub League' as he reminded everyone of how League One was then described, Wilder has had to bat away various slights on his worthiness to manage at the top.

Even when they were producing some of the most unique and exciting football any league had seen, lazy pundits, critics and even some opposition players and managers still acted like ultra-direct Bassett-era Blades were coming to town. He's constantly been told that he's no good in the transfer market, despite a hefty number of his signings going on to become bona fide legends at the club.

His pre-and-post-match straight-talking wound people up, while the same crowd who complained about it also mourned the loss of characters and passion in an increasingly robotic industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season alone, pundits (and some United fans, it has to be said) have frowned at the style of play, forgetting the fact that, albeit dropping down a division, he has turned a confidence-sapped side getting walloped every week, into a mentally strong, points-snatching machine. One that has picked up more of those points than any other team.

And as he brought about victories and various successes over his time in charge at United, there are many who had a cheek to pull him up on how he celebrated. And how did he do so? As any fan of the club would... with a beer and a sing-song. Because a fan is what he is and deep down, regardless of what anyone might say, it's hard to believe any supporter of any club wouldn't want their manager to feel the same way they do... in good and bad.

Chris Wilder and Danny Rohl at the final whistle after Sheffield United’s win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough | PA

'He lacks class' is a typical barb. A nonsense argument, again borne from a change in football that has seen players and management pull away from the fanbase and into a bubble. Wilder has burst that bubble.

With his lengthy post-match interview he told everyone how much he had achieved but the respect for that still isn't forthcoming and probably never will be, because with a fear of coming across all 'these days', being the wrong side of 50 and British more often than not puts you straight into the 'dinosaur' category, even when it's far from true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He might as well, then, fire two-fingers to the detractors, pull up the drawbridge, carry on acting in the way that has got him to this stage in the first place and only worry about those who were around him on Sunday. They, the Sheffield United players and fans, in their beliefs and actions towards Wilder and the club are all that matters.