By Danny Hall

Published 16th Mar 2025, 19:31 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
“Mind the gap…” - Chris Wilder leads Sheffield United celebrations after iconic Sheffield Wednesday derby win

Sheffield United sealed the derby honours against Wednesday yesterday afternoon - and they did not pass up the opportunity to celebrate it in the aftermath. Boss Chris Wilder has always been big on celebrating successes and that seems to have rubbed off on his players after Sunday afternoon’s 1-0 victory at Hillsborough.

Rhian Brewster’s finish sealed a derby double for the Blades, with the victory sending United back into the automatic promotion places and level on points with Leeds.

The Blades now know that they will be playing Premier League football next season if they match Burnley’s results in the final eight games of the season, while their hopes of finishing above Leeds and securing the Championship title for the first time are not over either.

Wilder hit the headlines back in November after celebrating victory in the first game between the two sides with a sing-song with fellow Unitedites, and he did likewise after securing the double over Wednesday for the first time as Blades boss.

Videos were soon flying around on social media of Wilder revelling in victory with a rendition of the “Mind the Gap” song, with further clips showing players including Michael Cooper, Ben Brereton Diaz and Sydie Peck also embracing their status as Blades history-makers.

United now have a bit of a gap to their next game against Coventry City as they continue their quest for promotion, with a few players going away on international duty - including Peck, who has deservedly been named in the England Elite squad over this break.

