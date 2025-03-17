Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United debrief: The messenger not the message' 'Imagine that dressing room
Rhian Brewster was the hero at Hillsborough as he scored the only goal, giving the Blades a narrow win over their bitter rivals, with Danny Röhl’s Owls unable to mount a fightback on home soil.
Chris Wilder spoke at length after the game, Röhl discussed how he felt the game went, and there was plenty of fallout from both sides as one half of the city celebrated into the night.
Two of our writers, Danny Hall and Joe Crann, popped over to Fagan’s in the city centre once again to discuss the derby that was, discussing Wilder’s post-match message, where it went wrong for Wednesday, and plenty more in our Steel City derby debrief.
You can catch a clip of the show in the video at the top of the page, and for the full episode you can click this link here.
