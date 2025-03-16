How we rated Sheffield United’s players in derby clash v Wednesday

Rhian Brewster’s most iconic moment in a Sheffield United shirt sealed a derby double for the Blades as they beat Wednesday 1-0 at Hillsborough this afternoon. The former Liverpool man tapped home in front of the Kop with United’s first shot on target and a superb rearguard effort helped send the Blades back level with leaders Leeds.

The game, as they tend to be, was a cagey affair but Wednesday began brightly and had a great early chance when a left-wing cross picked out the burly Michael Smith, whose powerful header was excellently tipped over by United’s Michael Cooper. The Blades got a foothold in the game as the half went on and Tyrese Campbell, who scored the winner when the two rivals met earlier in the season at Bramall Lane, twice went close to another memorable moment.

United were forced to defend properly as Wednesday piled on the pressure in the second half before the game’s first big moment, as Sydie Peck turned beautifully in midfield and found Campbell in behind Michael Ihiekwe - who squandered four free header opportunities all afternoon - and his deflected cross found its way to Brewster at the back post to settle the game.

Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players as they make history

Michael Cooper 9

In big games, your big players have to stand up in big moments and Cooper certainly did that from the first real chance of the game inside 10 minutes, when a cross from the left picked out Michael Smith but Cooper acrobatically tipped over the big striker’s header when three quarters of the ground thought it was in.

In between that it was a fairly comfortable afternoon for the United goalkeeper until he was called into action late on to tip Johnson’s well-struck effort away, with Ingelsson somehow putting the rebound over the bar. Superb.

Femi Seriki 8

Given a big chance from the start at right-back with Clarke and Gilchrist both out. The youngster gave United an early injury scare when he went down after blocking a cross with barely a minute played but he came back on, and gave Wednesday a great chance to put the ball in the box when he shoved over Paterson rather crudely as he looked to break down the left.

Had the better of the Wednesday man soon after when he sidestepped him with ease and drove into the Wednesday box, where he barrelled past a couple of challenges and saw his deflected effort hit the side-netting. Carded in the second half after another adventurous driving run saw him overrun the ball slightly and catch Iorfa in his follow-through

Anel Ahmedhodzic 8

Into his work from early in the game as Paterson put him under pressure going towards his own goal but he dealt with that as he dealt with most things, with the minimum of fuss. United’s centre-halves were up against the awkward Smith but save for his early header which Cooper dealt with so well, he didn’t have too much joy after that.

Took a painful whack on the ankle area late on after he got to the ball first as former Blade Johnson embarked on a mazy run and picked up a card even later on for slightly misjudging a tackle as Ingelsson looked to break away, but it was the only time the Bosnian looked uncomfortable all afternoon

Jack Robinson 8

Targeted by objects thrown from the crowd as he lined up to take a long throw in front of the north stand and had a few words for Owls fans who threw a flare onto the pitch after Brewster scored. But he came into his own as United defended their lead, even clearing one bit of danger with his backside. Warrior.

Harrison Burrows 7

Looked dangerous on a few occasions that he was able to roam forward down the left and his slightly skewed shot almost created a perfect chance for Campbell, who was sliding in alongside a defender but just couldn’t get a touch on the ball. Stopped Paterson a few times with solid block tackles and then a superb block prevented Windass from opening the scoring after United were cut open

Sydie Peck 8

Some more real moments of maturity from the young man in the heat of a Steel City derby battle, often slowing down play when he had to but a rare moment of the quality in the entire game in the build-up to the first United goal as a beautiful 360-spin saw him keep the ball in a tight area and find Campbell in behind, who squared for Brewster to tap home.

Later had a go for glory with a curling shot that Beadle saved when a square ball to Brereton Diaz was perhaps the better option, but you can’t blame a young man whose confidence was obviously sky-high for having a go on such a stage

Hamza Choudhury 8

Given extra responsibility in the middle of the park with Souza absent and some excellent defending prevented a certain Owls chance when a dangerous cross was fizzed in from the right by Smith. That was particularly timely as the Owls were just building up a head of steam and a goal at that point would have seen the roof come off Hillsborough but it was the Blades not long after who got the vital first of the game.

The Leicester loan man then summed up United’s determination to see out the game as he sprinted to challenge Gassama as the ball looked to be rolling out of play and won the resulting decision, taking further sting out of the game

Ben Brereton Diaz 7

Involved in an early flashpoint with Paterson after the Wednesday man had kicked the ball against him when he was on the floor, with both men booked, and that may have still been on his mind moments later when a good ball from Seriki found his good run, but he dragged his shot a little which took a nick on its way out for a corner.

Took a little bit of a risk in the second half when he became entangled with Gassama and then caught the Wednesday man on his follow-through in the fall - Gassama went down like he’d been shot and with the crowd up in arms, Brereton Diaz may have had his heart in his mouth for a few seconds or so before play eventually continued with no further action. Made way late on for Holding

Rhian Brewster 10

Started in the No.10 role in behind Campbell and in place of O’Hare, and it’s fair to say his stamp on the game took a while to come as a frantic game played out at 100mph around him. But when it came, boy was it significant as he tapped home from a couple of yards out after gambling into a good area and Campbell’s cross was deflected perfectly into his path.

Admission time, I almost never give 10/10s but after everything Brewster has gone through at this club, all the injury heartache and frustration and everything else, I am absolutely delighted it was him that got the iconic moment - as he rammed Barry Bannan’s “honking” assessment right back down his throat

Gus Hamer 8

Couldn’t get in the game as early as he’d liked as United struggled to get possession of the ball but when he did he made his mark quickly, with a sublime nutmeg of Shea Charles and then a show of strength to bounce Gassama away before he was eventually tackled as he looked to let fly from long range. A little fortunate perhaps to escape an early booking after a kick out at Paterson after the ball had gone, with Owls fans unhappy that he escaped without punishment.

Almost lit up the game midway through the half with a great-looking pass that sent Campbell clear, but Beadle was quickly off his line and got there just before the striker to claim the ball. But otherwise he was mostly forced into booting the ball skyward on more occasions than I can remember in a United shirt, with perhaps the frenetic nature of the game dragging him down to its level.

Still ran his blood to water for the cause before making way with 10 minutes to go for McCallum

Tyrese Campbell 8

Went into the game in brilliant form in front of goal and had a couple of chances to get his fourth in four, with Beadle just getting there ahead of him from Hamer’s pass and then the striker inches away from getting a touch on Burrows’ cross-shot when sliding in at full-stretch.

Withdrawn with 15 minutes or so of normal time to go with the fewest touches in the United starting XI but that doesn’t tell the story of his performance, with a couple of chances and then a moment of composure to pick out Brewster for the Blades’ opening goal before Cannon was introduced in his place

Subs: Tom Cannon

Came on for Campbell to keep the stretch in the team as Wednesday filed on the pressure. Also used: O’Hare, McCallum, Holding.