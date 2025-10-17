Watford ace Nestory Irankunda has bags of potential. | Getty Images

Watford will be hoping to add to Sheffield United’s woes when they visit Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield United will be targeting a first home win of the season when they welcome Watford to Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades, who are rock-bottom of the Championship after eight defeats in their first nine matches this season, have lost each of their first four outings in S2 this term, scoring just two goals.

Desperate to turn their fortunes around, United must get the better of a Watford side embarking on a new chapter this weekend following the appointment of former boss Javi Gracia last week. He has returned to Vicarage Road six years after previously departing.

Despite being drafted in just nine games into the campaign, he has inherited a team that has won two of its last three games, meaning he will be hoping to capitalise on their recent upturn in momentum in a bid to make a winning start.

Ahead of their trip to South Yorkshire, The Star has picked out three Watford players who United may have to keep a particularly close eye on.

Imran Louza

Louza can be considered as the heartbeat of this Watford team, capable of pulling the strings and dictating the play from pretty much anywhere on the pitch. His quality on the ball and ability to make things happen inside the final third makes him a real threat.

However, despite playing as a No.10 recently, he is poised to drop into a deeper position under Gracia amid the Hornets head coach’s recent confession about wanting him to see as much of the ball as possible.

The Moroccan, 26, has been in good form of late, contributing two goals and an assist in his last three games. So often neat and tidy with the ball at his feet, United must stop him from weaving his magic.

Rocco Vata

Vata, who joined Watford from Scottish side Celtic in July 2024, has made an encouraging start to the season at Vicarage Road, contributing one goal and two assists. The goal and one of those two assists arrived after he was subbed on just 35 minutes into Watford’s 2-2 draw with Portsmouth at Fratton Park earlier this month.

Primarily used as a No.10, Vata has the ability to link the midfield with the attack and create opportunities for others. As a result of his performance from the bench against Portsmouth, he started the Hornets’ 2-1 win over Oxford United prior to the international break.

Although he didn’t manage to add to his collection of goals or assists, he produced an influential performance, meaning he will be hopeful of bagging another start against the Blades. Gracia’s plan to drop Louza into a deeper role means Vata could be in line to retain his place as the No.10.

Nestory Irankunda

Signed from Bayern Munich during the summer, Irankunda has quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite at Vicarage Road. The Australian international was considered as something as a coup for the Hornets and his first few performances for the club have demonstrated why.

Quick, athletic and capable of producing something special in the blink of an eye, Irankunda must be monitored closely. Additionally, he is something of an expert when it comes to free-kicks, scoring two already this season.

He was also on the scoresheet for Australia during the international break, scoring the winner in their 1-0 win over Canada in a friendly. He is certainly one of Watford’s leading threats.