Sheffield United will be determined to secure their first Championship home win of the season this weekend.

Following the second international break of the season last term, Sheffield United prepared for the October restart with ambitions of maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

The Blades signed off for last season’s October international break on the back of five wins in their last seven games. They had also kept six clean sheets in a row to help them maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Following a forgettable relegation from the Premier League the previous season, it would have been easy for the Blades to experience a relegation hangover and start slowly. Instead, they set the pace, finding themselves top of the pile at the second international break of the season despite starting the season on -2 after being given a points deduction.

Saturday’s visit of Watford to Bramall Lane will mark exactly a year to the day since the Blades lost their first game of last season - a 2-0 defeat to fellow automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds United at Elland Road in their tenth game.

Given United had gone unbeaten in their first nine games, the Blades took the defeat to Leeds on the chin and quickly moved on, refusing to lose sight of the bigger picture and undoing all the hard work that had been done prior to the October hiatus.

A year on, however, and United are in danger of registering a Championship record nobody wants to be associated with.

United could set a Championship record

Having lost eight of their opening nine matches this term, the Blades, who have lost each of their first four outings at Bramall Lane this season, are at risk of becoming the first team since the EFL restructure in 2004/05 to lose nine of their first ten Championship matches.

A Championship club, on five occasions (Sheffield Wednesday twice), has lost eight of their opening ten games, but never has a club recorded nine defeats in their opening ten games, highlighting the severity of the terrible start United have made this season.

Having lost three of their first four matches under Chris Wilder since his return to Bramall Lane last month, it is felt the international break arrived at the perfect time for the Blades. The current pause has offered Wilder the chance to work closely with most of his players on the training ground without the interruption of any games.

Saturday’s clash with Watford will mark the first of six matches United must navigate before the November international break, meaning a vitally important period in the season is upon them.

There is an unwritten Championship rule that states nobody should really take any notice of the table until the season is ten games old, with that juncture considered the benchmark for when the table starts to take effect.

However, considering there is little to split the Championship pack right now, it feels as though the table will take a little while longer to settle down this year. For example, only five points currently separate Stoke City in fifth and Wrexham in 18th.

With that said, United can take advantage of the condensed nature of the league to try and fight their way through the pack.