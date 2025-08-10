Chris Wilder breaks silence on Sheffield United departure after "fantastic journey" comes to end

Chris Wilder has opened up on his departure from boyhood club Sheffield United earlier this summer, admitting the decision still “stings” and that he didn’t see it coming. The Blades made the decision to part company with Wilder after a painful loss to Sunderland in the play-off final.

United were 15 minutes away from an instant return to the Premier League but two late Black Cats goals instead saw them promoted, with Wilder moving on later in the summer. The Blades’ American ownership group appointed Ruben Selles as his replacement, with the Spaniard’s tenure getting off to a difficult start yesterday with a 4-1 home reverse to Bristol City.

Instead of taking his place in the Bramall Lane dugout, Wilder instead watched events unfold from a Sky Sports studio and opened up on his Lane exit. “I've got a fantastic relationship with the supporters, which means a lot to me and the family, as everyone knows,” he said. “So yeah, it stings. Of course it does.

“I wasn't expecting it, of course, but as I said, these things happen and you have to move on. I wish the club all the best. “It's a club that I've had a fantastic journey with on two spells. And I really enjoyed last season. Obviously it ended in heartbreak. But I think there were a load of big challenges there that maybe, internally in the football industry, people recognised.

“Outside, I don't think they recognised the challenges that we had. For for the two clubs to get 100 points, was an amazing achievement. An absolutely amazing achievement from Burnley and Leeds United. Statistically, we were the third best team in the division.

“We went through the playoffs and put in two outstanding performances. I think everybody recognises, in a one-off game, things can happen. Congratulations to Sunderland, by the way. It was an amazing season for them.”

United led 1-0 at Wembley due to Tyrese Campbell’s goal before a series of unfortunate incidents went against them. Harrison Burrows’ strike was chalked off by VAR, in use for the first time that season in the Championship after United played 48 games without it, before Andre Brooks and Kieffer Moore both squandered chances to put the final to bed.

Key men such as Gus Hamer and Ben Brereton Diaz were forced off with injury before Sunderland won promotion in injury time through Tommy Watson’s finish, which came while United centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic was off the pitch after suffering a head injury.

“I think from my point of view, we looked at the final and there are certain things that we could have dealt with and done a little bit better with,” Wilder added. “And some things that were out of our control.

“Sometimes it's just not meant to be, and congratulations to Sunderland. It was an amazing day for their supporters, an amazing achievement by Regis and his young group of players.

“My group were a young group, I think we were the third youngest group in the division as well, and Wembley is no place to lose. Unfortunately it was a difficult afternoon for us and then, with the news later on regarding my situation, it's not been the best of summers.

“But you have to get on with it. Sometimes it rains, sometimes the sun shines and I talk to my players all the time about this, how they deal with disappointments. And I've got to get over it and move on.”