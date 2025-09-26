Chris Wilder searching for solutions as Sheffield United look to live up to rival’s billing at Oxford United

Gary Rowett, the Oxford United manager, believes the Sheffield United side his team will face this weekend will be “a different animal” after the return of Chris Wilder - but the Blades chief is under no illusions that the pressure is on as they look to arrest their tough start to the season. Scrutiny on United has intensified after a run of seven defeats from seven games.

The Blades will be tested again at the Kassam against a side who turned them over towards the back end of last season as their automatic promotion hopes collapsed, with the mood vastly different around Bramall Lane just a matter of months later.

Wilder is looking for a reaction from last weekend’s cruel home defeat to Charlton Athletic, which ruined his latest homecoming and increased the levels of frustration amongst Unitedites. Despite United’s predicament, Rowett spoke respectfully of both the Blades and his opposite number in his pre-match press conference yesterday.

But those words will be of little comfort to Wilder, who turned 58 earlier this week but will have been in little mood to celebrate after another defeat for his beloved Blades. “We can only get out of this through work on the training ground,” he admitted after the Charlton defeat.

“We’ve got to give ourselves the platform to go and win a game of football. I thought we did that, but we've certainly got to get that balance right. The best players find that balance. We talked about it; this group was bottom of the league on duels and in the bottom three or four on running stats.

“That’s just completely unacceptable. I have to say, I didn't see that out there [against Charlton]. I saw a team that worked hard, ran around, wanted to win a game of football. But I also saw a team that was anxious, a bit chaotic in our play.

“So we’ve got to look at it again, pick the right team and find the right solutions to give ourselves a chance of winning again.”

That anxiety is not confined to the pitch and is also spreading across the terraces, with Unitedites left scratching their heads as to how their side, who were 15 minutes from the Premier League as recently as May, are now floundering at the bottom of the Championship.

“There’s no hiding place for us,” Wilder added. “We’re in an absolutely privileged position to be involved in professional football, first and foremost. To be involved in a top Championship team, even though, results wise, we’re not a top Championship team at the moment.

“But this is exactly that. The club, facilities, players we’ve got. But it’s no good producing it Monday to Friday, you’ve got to do it out there, where the bullets are firing and in that spotlight and under that pressure.

“The pressure to produce, both individually and collectively, and play like a top Championship team. That is where you get judged. That's where we all get judged.

You have to have the ability to rise to that occasion and not go under. I don’t think we did that. But the oldest one in the book is that if you can’t win, then don’t get beat. But unfortunately we didn’t deal with one situation and got a result to get our season up and running.”