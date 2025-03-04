Chris Wilder responds to Leeds United promotion theory after Sheffield United play-off admission

Chris Wilder played down suggestions that Sheffield United had put any pressure back on title rivals Leeds United with victory at QPR at the weekend - despite admitting his side had “maybe put one foot in the play-offs” in West London. Goals in either half from Ben Brereton Diaz and Tyrese Campbell secured three more vital points at Loftus Road, despite Michael Frey’s penalty setting up a slightly nervy finish.

United kicked off knowing that Leeds had only managed to draw at home to West Brom earlier in the day and they took the chance to close the gap again, with just three points separating the two best sides in Yorkshire ahead of their next round of fixtures this weekend. The Blades are at home to Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End on Saturday, while Leeds travel to Portsmouth on Sunday - meaning that if United take care of their own business, Daniel Farke’s men will kick off on the south coast level on points with their rivals.

But Wilder has been consistent in his message about the race for the title, insisting that United can only control their own destiny and that, from past experience, the season will contain many more twists and turns to come yet in the final 11 games. Asked if his side had piled a bit of pressure back on Leeds at Loftus Road, Wilder replied: “It's only you guys who ever talk about that sort of thing. I said it a couple of weeks ago when Liverpool drew at Villa, it was a great result.

“And there are going to be some tough tests for us to come. This was one of them. Last season they had some fabulous results. They're a well-coached team who caused us issues at home earlier in the season but I keep saying it, and I'd like to think it doesn't go unnoticed that there are some huge clubs in this division, who have been in the Premier League, that are talking about getting into the play-offs.

“Today we've maybe put one foot in the play-offs. That's what they're talking about. We chucked a team together in the summer. We've got some really good young players who are learning on the job, we've got players who have been brought in and good assets in it. We're in a really good place. On and off the pitch.

“They're giving everything for that shirt. Our supporters today were fabulous and of course you want an eight or nine out of 10 performance but yet again, our attitude towards winning games of football is there for everyone to see. And I'm delighted we've got that.”

Wilder’s play-off admission does not mean that he will settle for a place in the top six, but that was the next target for his side after they reached the 50-point marker for survival early in the campaign. United will continue to hunt down Leeds and look to at least maintain the gap between themselves and the chasing pack, with Burnley - who play their game in hand against Cardiff tonight [Tuesday night] - and Sunderland currently five and eight points adrift.