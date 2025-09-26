Chris Wilder wrestling with Sheffield United dilemma after confirming injury blow ahead of Oxford United clash

Chris Wilder is mindful of striking the right balance with returning key men Tom Davies and Danny Ings after earmarking their experience as vital to Sheffield United’s hopes of addressing their current plight. Davies has not featured all season while Ings has only been seen briefly before picking up a slight injury recently.

Davies’ comeback took a step forward recently when he played a planned 45 minutes in the U21s, after being hailed as a “pivotal” player while Ings’ experiences with Southampton, Liverpool and West Ham could also be vital for the Blades as they look to turn their season around.

Both men are expected to travel with Wilder’s squad for tomorrow’s crunch clash at Oxford United, which sees United remarkably still looking for their first win of the campaign after seven straight defeats.

But Wilder is wrestling with the dilemma of the obvious boost that the pair would bring with both their ability and their prior experience, and not rushing them back too quickly and risk further setbacks that could leave the Blades light going forward.

“We’ve got a decision to make over the weekend with Tom,” Wilder said. “Danny Ings has come through a week's training as well, same with him as well. I'm really trying to use them because I do believe it is a time for experience when you're going through these little periods previously, from my experience.

"It's not maybe time to experiment, it's not time to chuck a young'un in unless we feel it's the right time. So to get them to back, even if they're back amongst the group, training and inputting their career knowledge and wisdom through the period that we're having at the moment because they'd have been through it.

"Tom would have been through it at Everton, Danny would have been through it at West Ham as well. So it's important that we get those experienced boys back.”

One player who will definitely not feature at the Kassam Stadium is winger Andre Brooks, who was spotted with his foot in a protective boot over the weekend. Wilder subsequently confirmed today that he has rolled his ankle and will miss out against Gary Rowett’s side.

“I think it'd be pretty reckless,” continued the Blades boss, when asked about rushing back Davies and Ings. “Danny came in late and we all understood that. It's difficult when you're training on your own and you're doing bits and pieces to get up to full tilt.

"There was a little bit of a desperation to get Danny in the team and to pile his minutes up in training and I think that sort of materialised in him picking up a hamstring injury. And Tom has obviously not had the best of luck in terms of injuries over the last three or four years. He came back apparently really in tip-top form and in condition and tweaked a calf.

"So it'd be reckless for me just to go: 'Bosh, there you go, there's 90-odd minutes.' Just to have him around the place in the changing room, mixing with the players is a massive boost for us.”