Tough love for Sheffield United’s players ahead of Oxford United test as Chris Wilder switches up message

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Chris Wilder’s first priorities when he returned to Sheffield United earlier this was month was to try and rebuild his side’s fragile confidence but the messages this week have been very different ahead of this weekend’s trip to Oxford United. The Blades go to the Kassam on the back of seven straight defeats this term.

Wilder’s homecoming against Charlton Athletic last weekend ended in familiar disappointment, with the Blades remaining rooted to the bottom of the Championship table just months after falling narrowly short in their bid for an instant return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any honeymoon period United’s underperforming group may have enjoyed after Wilder’s return is now well and truly over, with tough love more the theme of this week as the Blades plot a response.

“The reflection was that maybe we sort of cajoled them a little bit last week,” Wilder admitted. “We gave them messages and wanted to lift them because they were very down, not just after losing games but on the back of getting absolutely thumped at Ipswich on Friday night. So from a mentality point of view, they weren't in a great place and we had to try and lift them.

“I saw some positive signs [against Charlton] but there have been sterner meetings this week, more sterner messages to the players that we have to come out of this sooner than later. One thing that I did ask them is to compete and the stats say that, against a pretty physical and competitive side in Charlton Athletic, we came out on top in that.

Tough love for Sheffield United’s players ahead of Oxford United test as Chris Wilder switches up message

“I ultimately want to come out on top in the result and the performance but in terms of going from bottom [in duels] to about third or fourth in one performance showed me that they want to run around and they want to compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's about being physically competitive in the game to not get run over the top, to win first and second balls that allows you the opportunity of picking the ball up and then you have to make good decisions and be nice and calm in your play.”

It hasn’t been all stick this week, however, with United’s coaching staff looking to simplify the messages they are giving to the Blades’ players after detecting a sense of confusion amongst the group they re-inherited after the end of the disastrous Ruben Selles experiment earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do think they've been a little bit confused in terms of a lot of the messages that got put into them,” Wilder admitted ahead of his latest return to one of his former clubs. “So trying to simplify that has been the key thing that we've talked about from Saturday night onwards and we've seen that.

“They've been really positive in training but as we all know they're paid to play football on a Saturday when three points are up for grabs. We don't want any training ground players, we want players that turn it on and can produce performances physically, mentally and technically on a Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I look around the changing room I still feel there's enough in there to pick results up in this division with the quality that we've got but we have to put it all together and we have to get that first result. The first result will be a big one and all our focus has been on the week.

“Sterner messages, player meetings, taking responsibility. Talking about standing up to the challenge, dealing with disappointment as we talked about right the way through and coming out the other side.

“I’ve been in this situation before, both here and at other clubs, and it doesn't break you. It hasn't broke me and it won't break them. But we need a big performance pretty quickly and hopefully this week will have got those messages over.”