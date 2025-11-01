Chris Wilder opens up on Tyrese Campbell “conundrum” after important Sheffield United discussions

Chris Wilder has opened up on his “conundrum” over key forward Tyrese Campbell as he looks to eke out as much goal threat as possible from Sheffield United’s forwards. The striker impressed last term in his first season at Bramall Lane, scoring 11 times as United fell just short of promotion at Wembley.

Despite a below-par start for the collective he has still managed three so far this season as he looks to follow up his first double-figure campaign with an even better return this time around. Campbell and Callum O’Hare once again dovetailed brilliantly in United’s last outing, away at Preston North End on Friday night, as the Blades let a 2-0 lead slip to lose 3-2.

But the 25-year-old Campbell has suffered with injuries in the past during his time at Stoke City, and has completed 90 minutes of football just twice in 13 appearances this season so far. The dilemma for United is that their attack often does not carry the same threat when he makes way.

“Yeah, we've looked at that department and I’ve commented about it,” said Wilder, when asked how far Campbell is from last season’s form and fitness. “It isn't where I want it to be. I think Sean Dyche did a bit in the week and it's no criticism of what's gone off in the past.

“It's just not where I want to be and how we want to be and how we want to play. He's a pocket and slide player, so he has to run. There’s a situation as well, through his profile. Would I rather him give me absolutely everything for 60 or 65 minutes and then stick his hand up, than try and cruise through, or try and get through 90 minutes?

“That's always a conundrum and always a challenge with Ty. Ideally I'd like him to go the full length, but I think with his profile and the situation that he's had before, maybe that's not the case and that's not achievable.

“But raising and nudging up everybody's levels is something that we've talked about. I talked about it with the sports science staff and the medical staff in the week. The problem you have and the challenge you have is you're doing it through a season and through games.

“So everybody's talking about recovery, matchday minus two, matchday minus one. I want him to run around in first-team games and when it's really important. So trying to get that balance and trying to raise those levels is difficult.

“If it's difficult for Sean Dyche, it's going to be difficult for me. But we're going now, we've identified that and hopefully Tyrese will get the benefits of that. And we'll all get the benefits of that.”

United return to action this afternoon at home to Derby County as they look to put the Deepdale disappointment behind them against a side who travel to South Yorkshire in search of a third successive win.

“We have to look at ourselves and we believe we should be on more points than we are,” added Wilder, whose side will kick off still inside the relegation zone. “The cold, stark reality of it is that we haven't picked up those points that we should have picked up, and we have to learn from the situation.

“Are we all disappointed that we didn't get nine points out of nine, which would have been a terrific week for us? Yes.

“We can still be happy with six, but we understand that it's a game that slipped through our fingers. We can't afford or allow that to happen, when that happens again. Because we will be in that situation again.”